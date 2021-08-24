Garlock: COVID-19 and 'the great resignation'

As progress has been made managing the pandemic of 2020-2021, it has been widely reported that many employers are having trouble finding applicants to fill available jobs. Some have blamed the $300 enhanced unemployment benefits instituted as part of the federal stimulus bill. However, about two-thirds of workers who have not returned to work say that the enhanced benefits are not the major issue. Some are holding out for better jobs. For parents, the increased cost of and difficulty finding child care is critical. Continued fear of contacting COVID-19 in the workplace and bringing it home is a factor. But there is evidence that something deeper and more widespread is happening among American workers.
First, employers are reopening facilities and returning employees to the workplace. But many employees are reluctant to go back. In companies that offer the option of continuing to work from home, only about 20% choose to return. Many have opted to move from nearby cities to rural or remote areas. Some employers have cut the salaries of those who move from high cost-of-living communities to lower-cost communities by as much as 30%. Many workers have made the move anyway. They are clearly motivated by quality of life and family issues, rather than income.
Second, during the spring and summer of 2021, over half a million people per month quit their jobs. This has been called “the great resignation.”
Third, the banking industry is paying inexperienced college graduates as much as $150,000 a year to sign on as investment bankers. Although this salary is about three times what they can make elsewhere, most graduates are passing up on the offer and the banks are experiencing chronic shortages.
There is mounting evidence that the pandemic of 2020-2021 has created situations in which many people have re-examined their priorities. Many people quitting their jobs are doing so because the experience of being laid off from one or two minimum wage jobs has given them a taste of personal freedom, leisure time and the time to think about their choices. They have survived the economic consequences of being out of work. Some have taken the opportunity to go back to school for retraining, while others have decided to attempt to make different career choices.
We are familiar with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021. Tens of thousands of people have died alone in nursing homes and hospitals, cut off from family and friends. High school and college students have been robbed of many experiences. Plans, professional and personal, have been put on hold. There have been increases in domestic violence and drug overdoses.
But history tells us that even things like world wars can have a silver lining. World War I created circumstances that culminated in women achieving the right to vote and labor unions the right to organize. World War II had similar effects on the civil rights movement.
In his 2014 book, "Free Time: The Forgotten American Dream," historian Benjamin Hunnicutt argues that the steady decline in the work week from over 70 hours a week 100 years ago to less than 40 hours a week by the middle of the 1900s reversed itself in recent decades. While the work week increased only slightly, many workers were now required to put in overtime. Many began working a second job. And in most families with children, both parents are employed. There has been a power shift in favor of employers at the expense of workers. Perhaps the pandemic has begun a correction in this imbalance.
Hunnicutt regrets that many Americans have forgotten that the American dream is about more than acquiring money, but involves a life with enough freedom to enjoy family, friendship, nature, travel and educational and spiritual growth.
With people quitting their jobs and jobs going unfilled in the employment boom of 2021, there are some who wonder if the current generation just doesn’t want to work. The evidence is that people want to work, but are exercising newfound employment leverage to choose shorter hours, working from home or more meaningful work. Many college graduates who are snubbing those six-figure investment banker jobs are becoming teachers and social workers, working for nonprofit organizations or starting their own business.
Perhaps for some, the pandemic has created circumstances that have resulted in a reawakening of a version of the American dream with less emphasis on money and more on meaningful work, free time and self-fulfillment.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.