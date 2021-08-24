Garlock: COVID-19 and 'the great resignation'

In his 2014 book, "Free Time: The Forgotten American Dream," historian Benjamin Hunnicutt argues that the steady decline in the work week from over 70 hours a week 100 years ago to less than 40 hours a week by the middle of the 1900s reversed itself in recent decades. While the work week increased only slightly, many workers were now required to put in overtime. Many began working a second job. And in most families with children, both parents are employed. There has been a power shift in favor of employers at the expense of workers. Perhaps the pandemic has begun a correction in this imbalance.

Hunnicutt regrets that many Americans have forgotten that the American dream is about more than acquiring money, but involves a life with enough freedom to enjoy family, friendship, nature, travel and educational and spiritual growth.

With people quitting their jobs and jobs going unfilled in the employment boom of 2021, there are some who wonder if the current generation just doesn’t want to work. The evidence is that people want to work, but are exercising newfound employment leverage to choose shorter hours, working from home or more meaningful work. Many college graduates who are snubbing those six-figure investment banker jobs are becoming teachers and social workers, working for nonprofit organizations or starting their own business.

Perhaps for some, the pandemic has created circumstances that have resulted in a reawakening of a version of the American dream with less emphasis on money and more on meaningful work, free time and self-fulfillment.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

