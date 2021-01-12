Garlock: COVID-19 and the process of 'radical acceptance'

Radical acceptance does not mean liking or endorsing what has happened. I had helped Ray quit smoking through hypnosis a few years earlier. Now he was returning, at his wife’s insistence, following an event that turned his life upside down and left him in despair. Ray had started his own roofing company, but still loved to get up there with his workers. He was an avid bicycle enthusiast and golfer. That all came to an end when a driver, distracted by her cellphone, struck his bicycle, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During our first session, he told me he was considering suicide. He said he believed his life was over anyway. He was stuck in a cycle of anger and despair. But, over time, he came to fully grasp the concept of radical acceptance and applied it to himself. The results were dramatic. He soon enrolled in a school to become a general contractor. He joined a group of disabled veterans and became an avid wheelchair racer. And he and some friends were the power behind establishing a disc golf course in a nearby Florida state park. He had always liked tossing a Frisbee around, but this enterprise brought him even more satisfaction than regular golf had. None of this would have been possible if he had not gone through the torture of vividly accepting his disability.