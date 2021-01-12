Garlock: COVID-19 and the process of 'radical acceptance'

The serenity prayer is often repeated in Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step meetings: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” This prayer confesses that we need help accomplishing this difficult balancing act. But over the years, it has become clear to me that the first part is the most challenging.
Psychologists understand the coping strategy of using what are called defense mechanisms. Sometimes a harsh reality is just too much, and we have to block some of it out. For example, it might be adaptive for a child caught in an abusive family not to perceive reality very clearly until the situation changes or the child can gather better strategies as he or she matures.
But, for most of us, the strategy of wishing things were different, or pretending they are, does not work well. Psychologists encourage letting go of the struggle with reality and accepting it just as it is. This is called “radical acceptance.” It is more than a tolerance of reality. It means “a total and complete acceptance with the mind, body, heart and spirit.”
When I point out in therapy that this is an area that needs work, the usual response is to say something like: “Of course I accept reality. I’m not crazy.” But there are key kinds of phrases that reveal a lack of acceptance. “My husband never should have died.“ “I will never get over what they did to me.” “It is so unfair.” “I can’t believe I’m stuck in this situation.”
Radical acceptance does not mean liking or endorsing what has happened. I had helped Ray quit smoking through hypnosis a few years earlier. Now he was returning, at his wife’s insistence, following an event that turned his life upside down and left him in despair. Ray had started his own roofing company, but still loved to get up there with his workers. He was an avid bicycle enthusiast and golfer. That all came to an end when a driver, distracted by her cellphone, struck his bicycle, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
During our first session, he told me he was considering suicide. He said he believed his life was over anyway. He was stuck in a cycle of anger and despair. But, over time, he came to fully grasp the concept of radical acceptance and applied it to himself. The results were dramatic. He soon enrolled in a school to become a general contractor. He joined a group of disabled veterans and became an avid wheelchair racer. And he and some friends were the power behind establishing a disc golf course in a nearby Florida state park. He had always liked tossing a Frisbee around, but this enterprise brought him even more satisfaction than regular golf had. None of this would have been possible if he had not gone through the torture of vividly accepting his disability.
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020–2021 has been testing our collective ability to practice radical acceptance. We have all experienced dramatic changes in our daily routines, professional situations and social relationships. These changes, over which we have little or no control, are laden with frustration and have come about through no fault of our own.
There have been examples of individual and collective attempts to deny the reality of the pandemic. Some people get angry at public health officials and law enforcement for declaring the need for social distancing or wearing a mask. Some public officials have encouraged this attitude of denial by declaring that the pandemic will magically disappear or that its dangers have been exaggerated.
There have also been examples of individual and collective acceptance of reality clearing the way for effective action. Around the country, state and local governments, hospitals, and public and private schools have taken action and developed plans as the pandemic unfolded. These steps have saved lives while providing needed services and educational opportunities in innovative ways.
We also see this contrast between denial and acceptance in different families. There are families that are languishing, unable to adapt to the new reality and waiting around for things to return to normal. Others have found ways to turn the disruptions and increased togetherness into an advantage by creating new family routines and structures.
While Ray’s dramatic transformation is unusual, it is clear that in everyday situations, or during a pandemic, acceptance beats denial every time.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.