Garlock: Domestic violence is the 'shadow pandemic'

Another line of research looks at the characteristics that predispose a man toward sexual aggression against women. Three contributing factors have been proposed. Hostile masculinity, the strategy of masking insecurity by developing a sexual desire to dominate and control women; impersonal sexuality, having a detached attitude toward sexual relations with women, who are viewed solely as sex objects; and the suspicion that regular use of pornography may encourage acting out by providing an acceptable role model for sexual aggression. There is strong research support for the first characteristic, a little for the second and none for the third.

In recent years there have been significant increases in international sex trafficking. This may be the result of increased law enforcement to curb the drug and gun trades. Criminals have discovered that trafficking in humans is more profitable and less risky. And here at home, sex trafficking has been documented in all 50 states.

Countries with the most extreme power differential between men and women have the highest rates of child marriage. In India, for instance, over 20 percent of girls are married to older men by the age of 16.