Garlock: Domestic violence is the 'shadow pandemic'

The World Health Organization has labeled the dramatic increase in domestic violence the "shadow pandemic.” Mandatory lockdowns and the closing of schools and social service facilities have led to increased isolation. Some countries have seen rates of violence increase by more than 500 percent.
At the same time there has been a surprising decrease in documented cases of domestic violence in the United States. Some experts argue that mandatory arrest laws recently enacted in many states have been a deterrent. But others counter that such laws may be making victims hesitant to call the police because although they want help, they don’t want their partner arrested and carted off to jail. And it may be that pandemic isolation from family and community deprives victims of the support needed to take action. These conversations highlight the challenges of clarifying problems and responding to them effectively.
Until the late 1800s domestic violence was not considered wrong in the United States. Common law explicitly gave a man the right to “physically chastise his wife for correctional purposes.” In the 1880s laws began to appear that prohibited a man from inflicting permanent or life-threatening injuries upon his wife. Attitudes and laws changed gradually but by 1920 wife-beating had become illegal in all states. It was another 50 years, however, before enforcement became even somewhat consistent.
Although there are still more than 500 reported cases of domestic violence each hour in the United States, at least victims have the law on their side. In many places around the world laws are weak. And there are still 15 countries where violence against a wife is perfectly legal.
The United Nations secretary-general has described the explosion in domestic violence rates as only part of the problem and has initiated the “Unite to End Violence against Women Campaign.” It targets the following five manifestations of violence.
- intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape,)
- sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, stalking,)
- human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation)
- child marriage
- female genital mutilation
Rape has been extensively studied. Around 20 percent of American women and about 4 percent of men will be victims sometime in their lives.
Statistical comparisons of rape rates among countries may tell us something about the cultural and legal factors that make a difference. Peru, the United States and Australia rank among the highest; Egypt, Japan and Turkey among the lowest. Effectiveness of prosecution may be one factor. In the United States, for instance, less than 3% of sexual assault cases result in conviction and jail time for the perpetrator. It may also be that higher rates are seen as a kind of backlash in countries where women have made rapid progress in achieving equal rights.
Another line of research looks at the characteristics that predispose a man toward sexual aggression against women. Three contributing factors have been proposed. Hostile masculinity, the strategy of masking insecurity by developing a sexual desire to dominate and control women; impersonal sexuality, having a detached attitude toward sexual relations with women, who are viewed solely as sex objects; and the suspicion that regular use of pornography may encourage acting out by providing an acceptable role model for sexual aggression. There is strong research support for the first characteristic, a little for the second and none for the third.
In recent years there have been significant increases in international sex trafficking. This may be the result of increased law enforcement to curb the drug and gun trades. Criminals have discovered that trafficking in humans is more profitable and less risky. And here at home, sex trafficking has been documented in all 50 states.
Countries with the most extreme power differential between men and women have the highest rates of child marriage. In India, for instance, over 20 percent of girls are married to older men by the age of 16.
Over 200 million women mostly in Africa and Asia have been the victims of genital mutilation usually performed before the age of 5. These procedures aim to enforce domination by men and control female sexuality. The practice is illegal in most countries and rates are gradually decreasing. But enforcement is limited, especially in rural areas.
These disturbing realities confirm that there is still much work ahead of us. Some claim that women’s issues are a thing of the past. But like wishful thinking in regard to racism, denial can be a serious roadblock to progress.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.