Garlock: Everyone grieves differently

When I was 8 years old, a cousin about my age fell through the ice while ice skating, got stuck under the ice and drowned. It was my first close encounter with death, and I remember feelings of confusion and dread about the death and circumstances, but also because the adults around me were reacting so strongly.

But the thing that disturbed me most was the unexpected emotional display by my cousin’s two older sisters at the funeral. About halfway through the service, they began to giggle and could not stop until someone finally, mercifully ushered them out the back door.

After the service my mother, who could see how shaken I was, told me that what they had done did not mean they didn’t love their brother, but that they got overwhelmed and giggling happened to be the way their emotions overflowed. She said they couldn’t help it.

This memory returned to me in Miami, Florida, some 50 years later while working as a hospice volunteer providing respite and emotional support for families of dying patients. I came to understand that the specter of death often conjures up wildly different reactions among members of the same family, and sometimes these divergent ways of coping threaten to tear the family apart.