Garlock: Everyone grieves differently

When I was 8 years old, a cousin about my age fell through the ice while ice skating, got stuck under the ice and drowned. It was my first close encounter with death, and I remember feelings of confusion and dread about the death and circumstances, but also because the adults around me were reacting so strongly.
But the thing that disturbed me most was the unexpected emotional display by my cousin’s two older sisters at the funeral. About halfway through the service, they began to giggle and could not stop until someone finally, mercifully ushered them out the back door.
After the service my mother, who could see how shaken I was, told me that what they had done did not mean they didn’t love their brother, but that they got overwhelmed and giggling happened to be the way their emotions overflowed. She said they couldn’t help it.
This memory returned to me in Miami, Florida, some 50 years later while working as a hospice volunteer providing respite and emotional support for families of dying patients. I came to understand that the specter of death often conjures up wildly different reactions among members of the same family, and sometimes these divergent ways of coping threaten to tear the family apart.
There is evidence that we modern humans are not the only creatures who struggle with the loss and the mystery of death. At least some of our ancestors buried their dead long before the development of the earliest civilizations. And observations of elephants, whales and chimpanzees reveal profound disruptions in their usual behaviors after the death of a family member or close companion, followed by ritualized and repetitive behavior that looks a lot like grief and mourning.
I had several conversations with Anne while providing her respite as the primary caregiver for her mother in the final stages of Alzheimer’s. She described the contrasting reactions she and her two siblings were having to their mother’s impending death only a year after the sudden death of their father.
Anne’s bereavement for her dying mother and recently deceased father was severe, but pretty straightforward. She described herself as walking around in a fog, crying a lot, brooding about the shortness of life and how she would miss her parents. She said she was constantly exhausted, with no energy to do anything but the minimum required to get through each day. She feared she was neglecting her husband and teenage daughter, but couldn’t help it. For her, all the color had been drained out of life.
Her sister Sarah was reacting differently and driving everyone crazy. She was a bundle of energy and undertaking one project after another. She’d already cleaned out their parents’ attic, was working on the garage and had talked to a real estate agent about selling the house. All of this without consulting with Anne or her brother. And although she lived some distance away, she was frequently coming over and not only challenging Anne’s way of caring for her mother, but the hospice nurses’ decisions as well. There was no slowing her down or putting her off.
Anne said her brother Raymond was mad all the time. Every conversation ended up a fight. And it wasn’t just her. His wife and his boss, at the auto body shop where he worked, were getting fed up with his short fuse and frequent outbursts.
Fortunately, hospice offered counseling to family members at no cost, and Anne was able to persuade her siblings to attend group family therapy. In that setting they were able to share their feelings of loss and grief and begin to pull together instead of being pulled apart.
These differing ways of coping are not the only rocks upon which a grieving family can run aground. Another family I worked with didn’t run into trouble until it came time to divide possessions and financial resources in response to an imprecise last will. Attachments to certain treasured childhood items became a flashpoint. And different interpretations of financial fairness proved almost impossible to overcome.
An especially traumatic loss can launch people into a crisis of faith with different outcomes for each. Following the death of her child, a mother I knew wrapped herself in the Roman Catholic faith of her childhood while her husband angrily rejected any comfort from church or clergy.
Bereavement is a time to reach within ourselves for as much understanding and compassion as we can for the sometimes baffling responses of those around us.
