Garlock: Exploring our natural skepticism of science

There is considerable skepticism of science in the world today. Psychologists wonder why rejections of scientific conclusions are so pervasive. After all, it would seem that the scientific revolution has been victorious. Pre-scientific centuries are referred to as “the Dark Ages,” and the accomplishments of science, from smart phones to modern medicine and space exploration, are impressive.
Scientific inquiry has grown for hundreds of years and has exploded in recent decades. Since the Enlightenment, scientists have been building our understanding generation after generation. The fields of biology, genetics, geology, meteorology, archaeology, astronomy and others have established a solid body of knowledge about ourselves and our universe.
The foundation of science is the scientific method. For a finding to be considered legitimate, it must be tested by many scientists. Conclusions stand or fall based on the evidence. This is a painstaking process.
For instance, if a research meteorologist publishes findings about the relationship between earlier mass extinctions from volcanic eruptions, and compares those with current changing climate, he can expect scientists around the world to challenge his conclusions. Or, if a virus biologist suggests a relationship between a pandemic and other instances where viruses have jumped from one animal species to another, she also can expect to be challenged.
Because of this kind of thorough testing, it seems puzzling that many prefer alternate, non-scientific conclusions. This skepticism has shown up in regard to a number of issues.
First, about 45 percent of Americans do not believe the scientific findings about climate change. This makes public policy actions difficult.
Second, nearly a third of Americans believe at least one of a variety of alternate theories about the origins and spread of the COVID-19 virus instead of the established scientific findings. This rejection has created confusion and conflict.
Psychologists have looked at self-interest as a motivation for not accepting scientific findings. For instance, the tobacco industry spent billions of dollars denying the effects of tobacco on health before finally giving in. And gun manufacturers continue to reject the findings that connect the prevalence of guns to deaths from a number of causes, including domestic violence, suicides and mass murders. But the examples mentioned earlier are not obviously motivated by self-interest. So what is going on?
A more general rejection of the views of science about the universe in which we live might shed some light on our discussion.
Around 40 percent of Americans reject scientific findings regarding the age of the universe and the earth, and the evolution of life on earth in favor of creationism, the belief that God created the universe in six days, not over billions of years, and that animals and humans have existed in their present form from the beginning.
It is interesting that the Roman Catholic Church, which was at the forefront of early attacks on science, no longer rejects science on religious grounds. Catholic thinkers agree with most contemporary Protestant, Jewish and Muslim theologians that science can be reconciled with core teachings. Pope Francis recently said, "God is not ... a magician, but the Creator who brought everything to life. Evolution in nature is not inconsistent with the notion of creation, because evolution requires the creation of beings that evolve.” He has made similar statements of acceptance of the Big Bang theory of the origins of the universe.
But many fundamentalist Christians, Jews and Muslims continue to assert that science challenges essential faith and therefore must be rejected. I believe that this view reveals much about our understanding of why science is rejected in other areas as well. Simply put, when objective scientific findings contradict previously held and deeply felt commitments, science often loses the battle.
We can clarify the political, ideological or religious commitments that underlie denials regarding climate change, gun violence, the pandemic or the origins of the universe and life. And that can help us understand each other better.
But this understanding of how we form and hold onto our beliefs is humbling in regard to our ability to be rational. It is clear that arguments cannot be won simply by piling on more evidence. And we know that this pattern of thinking is not dependent upon educational level. The highly educated are as likely to reject findings that contradict their strongly held commitments as less educated people.
Perhaps the best we can hope for is to better understand each other and our differences by recognizing the complexity of how each of us decides what to believe and what not to believe.
