Garlock: Exploring our natural skepticism of science

It is interesting that the Roman Catholic Church, which was at the forefront of early attacks on science, no longer rejects science on religious grounds. Catholic thinkers agree with most contemporary Protestant, Jewish and Muslim theologians that science can be reconciled with core teachings. Pope Francis recently said, "God is not ... a magician, but the Creator who brought everything to life. Evolution in nature is not inconsistent with the notion of creation, because evolution requires the creation of beings that evolve.” He has made similar statements of acceptance of the Big Bang theory of the origins of the universe.

But many fundamentalist Christians, Jews and Muslims continue to assert that science challenges essential faith and therefore must be rejected. I believe that this view reveals much about our understanding of why science is rejected in other areas as well. Simply put, when objective scientific findings contradict previously held and deeply felt commitments, science often loses the battle.

We can clarify the political, ideological or religious commitments that underlie denials regarding climate change, gun violence, the pandemic or the origins of the universe and life. And that can help us understand each other better.