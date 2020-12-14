Garlock: Finding the secret to the fountain of youth

Legends of the mythical fountain of youth date back 7,000 years. It was believed that drinking or bathing in its waters could restore youth. This myth was revived during explorations of the New World in the 1600s. Certain Caribbean tribes convinced explorers the fountain might be found in Florida. The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, claims to be where explorer Ponce de Leon came ashore in search of these magical waters.

Although belief in such a myth has wavered, most of us take seriously the quest to remain alive, young and healthy as long as possible. Health diets, exercise programs, wellness strategies and dietary supplements are multibillion-dollar businesses.

In recent years, researchers have launched an ambitious effort to understand the biological process of aging on the cellular level, and discover ways to halt or reverse it. Biologist David Sinclair is perhaps the most active researcher and most extravagant spokesman for these efforts. He is director of the Center for the Biological Study of Aging at Harvard University. In his book "Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have To," Doctor Sinclair reviews the research and asserts that by applying what’s been learned, it will soon be possible for humans to routinely remain healthy past the age of 100.