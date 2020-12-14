Garlock: Finding the secret to the fountain of youth

Legends of the mythical fountain of youth date back 7,000 years. It was believed that drinking or bathing in its waters could restore youth. This myth was revived during explorations of the New World in the 1600s. Certain Caribbean tribes convinced explorers the fountain might be found in Florida. The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, claims to be where explorer Ponce de Leon came ashore in search of these magical waters.
Although belief in such a myth has wavered, most of us take seriously the quest to remain alive, young and healthy as long as possible. Health diets, exercise programs, wellness strategies and dietary supplements are multibillion-dollar businesses.
In recent years, researchers have launched an ambitious effort to understand the biological process of aging on the cellular level, and discover ways to halt or reverse it. Biologist David Sinclair is perhaps the most active researcher and most extravagant spokesman for these efforts. He is director of the Center for the Biological Study of Aging at Harvard University. In his book "Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have To," Doctor Sinclair reviews the research and asserts that by applying what’s been learned, it will soon be possible for humans to routinely remain healthy past the age of 100.
One line of research has been to study animals whose life expectancy far outdistances ours. Quahog clams can live 500 years. Red sea urchins, bowhead whales and greenland sharks average 200 years. The “immortal jellyfish” is intriguing. When under stress or attack, it can revert to earlier stages of development and then progress through its life stages again. Although in the real world they fall prey to predators, in theory a specific genetic individual could go on living for hundreds, maybe thousands of years.
In most of the world, about one half of 1% of people live to 100. But there are isolated places in Japan, Costa Rica, Greece and China where living that long is commonplace.
Sufferers of Werner syndrome experience aging, including loss of strength, hair loss, cataracts, osteoporosis and heart problems, in their 30s. Their average life expectancy is 46 years.
Laboratory research is attempting to isolate what goes on in these real world examples. Although mice, rats, monkeys and other animals have been subjects, the most widely studied organism has been yeast. This single-cell life is remarkably similar to us genetically. But it passes through a lifetime from infancy to aging and death in just one week. That makes it perfect for lifespan research.
What’s been learned? First, aging is not built into our genes. There is no gene for aging. Instead, there are genes that slow or even stop the aging process. Aging slows down when cells concentrate on repairing their DNA rather than reproducing themselves. The cells of animals that live a long time do a lot of repairing. The cells of sufferers of Werner syndrome do not take time out to repair, but persistently reproduce. The rest of us do both, a balance is required, but too much reproduction and we age more quickly; the more attention to repairing DNA, the healthier and longer our lives will be.
The team at Harvard has been testing methods on yeast and rodents, including administering virus vaccines to encourage DNA repair. Some impressive results have been achieved, including reversing age-related blindness in mice.
Dr. Sinclair is optimistic about applying some of these techniques to humans soon. Meanwhile, he has some preliminary advice for how we individuals can proceed. You can find that advice in his book, but also on the internet in interviews and presentations he has given.
A hint comes from studies of those human populations who live much longer than the rest of us. It seems that cell reproduction, and therefore aging, is encouraged by too much ease and bounty, while DNA repair is enhanced by the right kinds of deprivation. For instance, Ikaria, Greece, has been called “the island where people forget to die.” These centenarians live a physically vigorous life, eat a light diet and, as adherents of the Greek Orthodox Church, engage in partial or total fasting about half the days of the year.
When I mentioned this research to a friend, he responded he would not choose to live the kind of deprived life required. Nor does living to 100 have much appeal. Maybe not, but it’s interesting research, and perhaps there are insights to help us improve our quality of life a little longer.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
