Garlock: Focus on 'process' to achieve goals

When the University of Alabama defeated Ohio State University by a score of 52-24 in the college football national championship game last month, it was the seventh time that head coach Nick Saban had won a national championship. His first was with Louisiana State University, and the last six were with Alabama. No other coach at a major university has won as many championships in the history of the sport.
Some sportswriters have been puzzled by Saban’s success. Although his players respect him, he is not especially beloved in the locker room. He does not give inspiring pep talks or extravagantly praise his players. And his mood can seem puzzling. During one game, after Alabama had just scored to go ahead by 28 points, he was pacing up and down the sidelines yelling at players and assistant coaches.
Saban’s coaching philosophy is based on what he calls “the process.” Although winning is the ultimate goal, he says it must not be pursued directly. The philosophy he drills into everyone on the team is: “Don’t think about the national championship. Don’t even think about winning this game. Think about what you need to do in this drill, on this play, in this moment. That’s the process. Think about what you can do today, the task at hand.”
Where did Nick Saban’s philosophy come from? He gives some credit to Bill Belichick, the long-time head coach of the winning New England Patriots, who said, “Just do your job.” But it was Michigan State psychiatry professor Lionel Rosen who most influenced him while Saban was coaching there.
Rosen had studied sports and athletes for years. He concluded that football and most sports are complex. Nobody can consistently manage all the variables, he said. There are too many plays, too many players, too many statistics, countermoves and distractions. Over the course of a long season, this adds up to an impossible load. Rosen discovered, however, that the average play in football lasts just seven seconds. Seven seconds — that’s manageable. So focus on one play at a time. And multiple seven-second plays add up to a game.
This approach reminds me of a wise saying in Alcoholics Anonymous: “one day at a time.” For a newly recovering alcoholic, the idea of facing the rest of life without a drink can seem overwhelming. The complexity of life and its future possibilities are discouraging and unpredictable. So instead, the advice is to focus on doing whatever is necessary to get through today, and only today, sober.
This is called “process thinking,” which has many applications. In Dr. Rosen’s own field of psychiatry, it has its origins in cognitive behavioral psychotherapy, where patients are taught to deal with such issues as anxiety and depression one situation and one moment at a time.
I encourage people trying to lose weight using hypnosis to put away the scale and focus instead on eating appropriately just for today. The hypnosis helps to increase sensory awareness and attention so that the act of eating becomes more conscious, and good choices can be more easily made and maintained. In couples counseling it helps to go from “not feeling much togetherness here” to “let’s play a board game, read something together or go out to dinner.”
In the early 1800s, an 18-year-old boy suffering from what we would now call dyslexia had been unable to learn how to read and write. He was a great admirer of the orator Henry Clay and went to see him speak but got too tongue-tied to have a conversation. He did communicate that he wanted desperately to learn how to read and write, but it was too overwhelming a task. Clay picked up a sign that had his name on it, pointed to the letter A, and said, “Now you know one letter, you have 25 to go. Learn them one at a time.” The boy’s name was James Pollard Espy who, within a year, was able to enroll in college and became the premier meteorologist of his time. Clay had shown him “the process.”
In his book "The Obstacle Is the Way," philosopher Ryan Holiday describes how process thinking has become popular among athletes and also authors, musicians, inventors and leaders in business and industry. He traces its roots all the way back to the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius who wrote: “Don’t let your imagination be crushed by life as a whole. Don’t try to picture everything bad that could possibly happen. Stick with the situation at hand.”
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.