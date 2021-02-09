Garlock: Focus on 'process' to achieve goals

In the early 1800s, an 18-year-old boy suffering from what we would now call dyslexia had been unable to learn how to read and write. He was a great admirer of the orator Henry Clay and went to see him speak but got too tongue-tied to have a conversation. He did communicate that he wanted desperately to learn how to read and write, but it was too overwhelming a task. Clay picked up a sign that had his name on it, pointed to the letter A, and said, “Now you know one letter, you have 25 to go. Learn them one at a time.” The boy’s name was James Pollard Espy who, within a year, was able to enroll in college and became the premier meteorologist of his time. Clay had shown him “the process.”