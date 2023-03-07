When psychiatrist Viktor Frankel published his book "Man’s Search for Meaning" in 1946 many psychotherapists began to take more seriously the idea that a sense of meaning and purpose in life plays an important part in mental health. The author had survived time in a Nazi concentration camp and wrote that the difference between those who survived and those who did not came down to having an inner reason to live. While this insight seems valid, until recently it had never been extensively studied by psychologists.

The search to discover purpose and meaning in life goes back thousands of years. "Who am I?" and "How am I to live my life?" are perennial questions.

Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle proposed that the will to be happy is basic in human nature. He said happiness is achieved through the development of wisdom and putting that wisdom into action.

In the book of Micah in the Hebraic Scriptures, the road to happiness is summed up with: “Do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with your God.”

In the Gospel of John, Jesus says, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

In his book "The Ecology of Purposeful Living Across the Lifespan," Cornell professor Anthony Burrow reviews the research he and his colleagues have done to pin down the details of how meaning and purpose enhance the quality of life. A dramatic finding of his research is that people who have a strong sense of purpose live longer and are healthier both mentally and physically.

His research has shown that even a temporary awareness of purpose stabilizes emotions and reactions to stressful situations. In one of his studies, Burrow asked college students in Chicago to ride the north-south train corridor from one end to the other. It was known from earlier research that people get somewhat uncomfortable when they are surrounded by people of a different racial or ethnic group. As the train passed from one neighborhood to another, ridership varied. When students were asked simply to think about and write about their purpose in life for five minutes before the train ride, this stress reaction almost completely disappeared. Their emotional state remained about the same, whether they were surrounded by people like themselves or people who were different.

So, contemplating meaning and purpose helps us to deal with the ups and downs of life. In another study, subjects were told that they were participating in a new social media platform and asked to write an introductory piece to be posted. Later, some of them were told that people had reacted positively to their post, while others were told reactions were negative. Subjects who were known to have a higher sense of purpose were less affected by either the negative or the positive feedback. In other words, an inner sense of purpose reduces the highs and lows from the outside world and keeps a person steady with an internal anchor that provides emotional stability.

Burrow was interested in how developing and maintaining a sense of purpose changes over a person’s lifetime. Prior to his work, studies on meaning and purpose focused on adults in midlife or later because it was believed that younger people are not yet thinking about such issues. So his research attempted to fill the gap and study the importance of purpose and meaning among adolescents and young adults.

The author worked with the New York State 4-H organization, which conducts enrichment programs for youth. It was found that when participants were asked to write about what gives their life purpose, they enjoyed the program more and got more out of it.

Burrow then worked with 4-H to develop an app called Pioneer that leaders and teachers can use to encourage adolescents to think about purpose in their lives. He said, “Purpose is a developmental asset, and the earlier we start to cultivate it, the better off we are.”

Philosopher Frederick Nietzsche said, “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” But these studies tell us that we don’t have to take a philosophy course or change careers to find meaning and purpose. Most of us already have a sense of purpose but becoming more aware of it is what makes the difference. At any age, asking questions like, "What do I do in my life and why?" can strengthen our sense of purpose and improve our quality of life.