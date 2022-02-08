Garlock: How life during COVID-19 is changing our brains

In recent months, I have seen multiple references to the opening lines of Charles Dickens’ historical novel "A Tale of Two Cities." The suggestion is that the words, used by Dickens to describe the years of the French Revolution and its excesses, could be appropriately applied to our own time:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness.”

Among other sources, I ran across this comparison in the writings of a CEO of a large corporation, a Roman Catholic priest, and a clinical psychiatrist.

The corporate executive discussed the various ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the usual routines of business and commerce, but at the same time created opportunities and innovative solutions that have changed the workplace in positive ways. He also described the ways in which information technology has changed our lives, sometimes making them better, and sometimes worse.

The clergyman described the many ways in which sickness and death and other losses have challenged us, and strained our spiritual lives. He went on to recount the many demonstrations of love and compassion that he has witnessed.

The psychiatrist documented the dramatic statistics showing increases in suicide rates, drug overdoses and domestic violence. He then reviewed some trends in the helping professions that reveal creative innovations in the provision of services for those in need.

I would like to focus on a number of ways in which the pandemic and the dominance of information technology have changed our attitudes, motivations, lifestyles and even the way our brain functions for the better or for the worse.

Many people in the workforce have had their lives disrupted by the pandemic. This has caused considerable anxiety and personal and professional displacement. At the same time, there is evidence that many workers have seized the moment to look at their professional lives in a different way, change careers or pursue more training or education. Some observers have described “the great resignation of 2021” as evidence that many people are no longer willing to just settle for dead-end jobs.

Most of us have more information available through the smartphone in our pockets than was contained in a multivolume encyclopedia a few decades ago. But it is difficult for many of us to sort out fact from fiction, valid information from fantasy and conspiracy theory, so that in Dickens’ words ours may very well be “an age of wisdom and an age of foolishness.”

In many areas of the country, the pandemic has led to a drastic decrease in traffic congestion. This has meant that commuter and travel times have been decreased and driving made less stressful for many. But instead of this leading to fewer traffic accidents and fatalities, the opposite has been the case. The year 2020 and the first half of 2021 have seen an unprecedented increase in fatalities and serious injuries due to traffic accidents. Excessive speed and the use of drugs and alcohol are suspected as the main causes.

People pent up at home may feel free to engage in careless or even reckless driving when they are impaired and when traffic is light.

The wide availability of GPS has made road navigation easy and virtually eliminated the stressful and sometimes dangerous experience of being lost in a strange area. But brain research suggests that following the GPS instructions to take a left turn here and a right turn there has made it unnecessary for us to develop an internal roadmap, and made the brain “lazy.”

A classic research study a number of years ago measured the size of a part of the brain called the hippocampus in London taxicab drivers. Long-term drivers were discovered to have a brain size significantly larger than the rest of us. There is now a suspicion that the reverse is true for those of us who have grown accustomed to depending upon GPS for navigation.

Maybe it is a bit of a reach to compare our time to the years of the French Revolution, or even what our grandparents went through during the Great Depression and World War II. But it is clear that these are historic years. Perhaps the best we can do is to seize the moment, appreciate the best, and learn what we can from the worst.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

