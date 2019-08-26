A recent article in The New York Times, “Practical ways to improve your confidence (and why you should),” reminded me of two experiences that had confirmed for me the importance of confidence and self-esteem.
In my second year of college, I was part of a small group of male students who attended some of the same classes, studied together, played together and tried to catch the attention of female students. Dennis definitely had the most success in that last important endeavor. Dennis was not particularly physically attractive, nor was he an athlete or scholar. So the rest of us were baffled each time he showed up at social events with yet another attractive lady by his side.
We finally decided that there were two secrets to his success. First was that he made the effort to gather information about his potential lady friends. Second was his enviable self-confidence that enabled him to take risks and be unaffected by the inevitable rejections. He pursued ladies that the rest of us judged to be out of our league.
The second incident occurred in the 1980s, when a nearby university basketball player came to me for hypnosis. He made the varsity team during his first year and became a standout during his second year, but suffered a shoulder separation during his junior year. Now, a year later, physically recovered, he was unable to play with the abandon required for success. He was aware that a lack of physical confidence was causing him to engage in small hesitations that were sabotaging his game. And he had lost his drive to practice hard.
Guided imagery under hypnosis and practicing self-hypnosis before practices and games proved successful. It was too late for his senior year of play, but he fulfilled a long-held ambition and became a leader on the Canadian team that finished fourth in the Olympics that summer.
There are a number of terms related to confidence. Self-esteem is an overall positive experience of oneself and lays a solid foundation for life success. Not surprisingly, it is highest in those who, when young, received respect, guidance, affection and a generous amount of appropriate praise. Self-confidence refers to an overall faith in one’s ability to accomplish a goal. It varies from one domain to another. You might be self-confident in music, but not in academics. Self-efficacy is confidence to be successful in a specific task, such as driving down a basketball court or delivering a speech.
All three of these qualities strongly affect success. This may seem puzzling. Since success is a consequence of learning and practice, why should mental attitudes play such a significant role? It turns out that these three factors increase both a willingness to work hard and the stomach for taking the risks necessary to excel. An expectation of success fuels necessary effort. This is most clearly observable in sports. Elite athletes exude a confidence that supports their extraordinary work ethic and willingness to put themselves on the line again and again.
There are a number of tactics for increasing self-confidence. One is to try an attitude adjustment. Repeating affirmations and decreasing negative self-talk might help. Another is to take action. Begin working out. Start dressing differently. And, finally, try developing a taste for risk.
After deciding that his fear of rejection was causing a lifelong pattern of mediocrity and failure, aspiring entrepreneur Jia Jiang set out to cure himself by intentionally inviting one rejection a day for 100 days. He figured that if he desensitized himself, he could learn to take the risks necessary to succeed in business and finance. He asked to borrow $100 from a stranger, requested a “hamburger refill” at a fast food restaurant, asked a university professor if he could be a guest speaker in his class, and asked a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop manager to create an Olympic symbol doughnut.
As described in his book "Rejection Proof: How I Beat Fear and Became Invincible Through 100 Days of Rejection," his experiment was a grand success. Not only did he develop the ability to make requests against a high probability of failure, he found that through persistence, humor and a more relaxed conversational style, he could sometimes, against great odds, turn a “no” into a “yes.”
Though 100 days of rejection might be too much for most of us, it seems clear that confronting fears of rejection or failure is key to building the self-confidence to achieve success in almost any area of life.