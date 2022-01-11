Garlock: How time passes can be a matter of perspective

A couple of things have gotten me thinking about the passage of time and the nature of time. On Christmas day 2021, the James Webb telescope was launched into orbit around the sun. One of its missions is to look back in time as near as possible to the beginning of the existence of our universe about 13 billion years ago.

Looking back in time seems like an almost magical project. But it’s based on the fact that when looking at faraway objects, we are looking into the past because it takes light time to travel across space. When experiencing the night sky, we are looking back in time. The light from the nearest visible star takes four years to get here. Some of the stars we see are as far as 650 light years away. When looking at one of these, I’m seeing what that star was like before the first Europeans began arriving in the Americas. And on a dark night, you might catch a faint glimpse of a galaxy outside of our Milky Way and look back two and a half million years into the past.

By placing the James Webb telescope in a certain orbit shielded from the sun’s light and reflected light from the earth or moon, scientists will be able to gaze so far into space that they are peering into the past near the beginning of time itself.

The other event that got me thinking about time was the earthbound reality of the passage of another holiday season and the beginning of a new year. All of us over a certain age would be happy to bore you with how quickly time passes as we get older, and how it’s hard to believe that a memory of a Christmas past could possibly have been over 30 years ago.

Time is a difficult reality to define. It has something to do with the movement of a sequence of events in one direction, from the future through the present into the past. This is rather a mystery to understand, and physicists dodge the question by defining time as “that which a clock measures.”

The issue becomes even more complex when considering human statements like, “Time seemed to stand still,” which is sometimes the experience of people describing a car accident or other traumatic event. Then there is the famous, “Time flies when you’re having fun.” Or, “It took forever for the restaurant to bring our food out.”

Scientists are studying the psychology of time. These studies are focused on two areas. First, time management looks at how we spend our time. Second, time perspective refers to our attitudes regarding the past, present and future.

“Time famine” describes the experience of about two-thirds of us who say we never have any excess time. How do we combat that feeling? Sadly, the many time management courses out there are ineffective. We tend to revert to our old patterns. We have learned, however, that motivation is essential. We have to like what we do or we won’t do it. We also know that time spent passively in front of a television or other electronic devices drains our sense of having free time.

Parents try hard to teach their children to forgo the pleasures of the present in favor of future accomplishment. “Do your homework to get good grades,” they’ll say. Or, “Clean your room and you’ll get your allowance.” Children who learn this lesson succeed in life in many ways. But some of us go too far and are unable to enjoy the present because we work and worry too much.

Five types of time perspective have been discovered, and which of these is dominant has a powerful effect on us. Do I tend to focus on the past, present or future? As I’ve mentioned, too much future orientation is a problem. But so is regretting the past, or too much longing for the good old days. Living in the present is mostly good, but being unable to forgo destructive habits backfires, as does having a fatalistic attitude.

Whether gazing at the night sky or contemplating a Christmas past, we all have had the experience described by poet Andrew Marvell: “But at my back I always hear time’s winged chariot hurrying near.” While attempting to manage our time as best we can, and strike a balance among past, present and future, we might come to appreciate the miracle of our existence within the mysterious reality of time itself.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

