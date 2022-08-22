Garlock: How to heal from heartbreak

In her book "Heartbreak," journalist and author Florence Williams describes the intense personal experience she went through when her marriage of 25 years ended. She discusses her struggles with disbelief, grief and loneliness, which she says are the hallmarks of a broken heart. She then made it her business to research, as a journalist, the science behind her experience. From there, she went on to learn from the science how she might best recover, and then shared what she learned with readers.

Her focus is upon the loss of an intimate relationship. But it recently occurred to me that her ideas could apply to an older gentleman I was counseling who had undergone a series of losses. When we get to a certain age, losses tend to accumulate. But his experience was especially difficult. He began our first session listing about a half-dozen losses he had experienced through death, divorce and retirement. It seemed to me that he was experiencing a kind of cumulative heartbreak.

Here are some of the author’s suggestions that might help. First, take your heartbreak seriously. It takes time to heal from a broken leg, and it takes time to heal from one loss, much less multiple losses. The author emphasizes that the research shows that these kinds of feelings are not just emotional, but can lead to serious physical consequences in the brain and body. The term "heartbreak" is not just a metaphor, but an actual physical reality.

Following the author’s suggestions, I tried to reassure my client that it is not weakness to feel overwhelmed after his brother, his best friend and his son died within a few months of each other.

Such losses take a physical toll. The body and brain become both exhausted and agitated in defense against loss. It may be difficult to sleep, but it’s essential to carve out some time for rest.

The second piece of advice is to establish connections. This is especially difficult at times of personal loss, because the people lost were bridges to connection. So an effort must be made to find new friends or rekindle old friendships. The research also finds that connecting with and spending time in nature is very healing. One has to try hard to overcome the pull toward isolation.

I found the third piece of advice surprising. But the research supports the idea that beauty is a great healer. So try to remember earlier interests in nature, music, art, dance or other aesthetic pleasures. The healing can be powerful. Or, perhaps, go for a drive, or just make a point of going out and looking at the sunset, or enjoying the starry sky on a clear night.

Next, try to create ritual, or at least routine. Reclaiming an old prayer could be good practice. That doesn’t necessarily mean joining a religious community. It might be as simple as lighting some candles on a regular basis, or burning some incense. Such rituals become even more meaningful if they can be shared with someone.

Then, look for as much meaning in life as possible. This is not a matter of looking for “the meaning of life” in a kind of intellectual way. Instead, meaning tends to come from finding purpose through action. If I do something today that feels like it has purpose, that can make a big difference. So, visit a friend or acquaintance who is shut in. Or volunteer to take dogs for a walk at a rescue shelter. Or donate to a meals program for the homeless. But it doesn’t have to be charity. Meaning can also come from remembering that you started to write a short story years ago. Think about finishing it. Or you might write an email to a favorite athlete you’ve learned is going through a hard time.

The author also suggests that, as healing progresses, one should try to look for some meaning in the loss itself. It might be possible that this particular loss will eventually make room for something else. And remember that it’s the small things that add up. Start with one step and go from there.

And something I would add to the list: We need to be aware of how we are talking to ourselves. Not every inner thought needs to be jolly and positive, but it is important to be aware when hopeless thinking is feeding hopeless feelings.

The author concludes by reviewing what she believes are the three strongest elements of healing: nature, people and purpose.