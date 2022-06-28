Garlock: How too much freedom can lead to unhappiness

Back in the day, when my brother complained about not being able to get the expensive kind of sneakers that the cool kids at school were wearing, we both knew what my father’s response would be. “You don’t know how good you have it,” he’d say. “When I was a kid, we got new shoes, probably hand-me-downs, once a year and that was it.”

He and his 11 brothers and sisters grew up on a farm in New England, where life was not easy. So, whenever we complained about anything, he had stories.

We lived a life of luxury compared to his childhood. But we had a different yardstick, comparing ourselves to friends who came from families with a lot more money.

A quote from Helen Keller captures the idea that our satisfaction is strongly related to our comparisons: “I cried because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no feet.”

In his book "The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less," psychologist Barry Schwartz argues that the explosion of options in our affluent culture promotes dissatisfaction. He recounts a trip to the supermarket, where the shelves offered him a choice of 175 different salad dressings, 285 kinds of cookies, 275 cereals, 175 different teabags and 360 shampoos. He describes the same pattern with cellphones, shoes and jeans.

When he visited his doctor, no treatment plan was recommended. Instead, he was offered four different options, each with pros and cons. This is called patient autonomy, and results in the physician handing the responsibility for choices to the patient.

Most of us view these many options as promoting freedom, and therefore a good thing. But the author says this avalanche of choices leads us to second-guess ourselves and think that we could have done better. So the paradox is that affluence may lead to less happiness. It has been said that “everything was better when everything was worse.”

Too many options in education, careers and relationships can lead to paralysis and escalation of expectations. And that can ultimately lead to less satisfaction. Schwartz recommends a number of things we can do to counter the negative effects of too many options.

One is to voluntarily give up some of the choices. Grocery shoppers often do this intuitively by sticking to a list of favorite brands and items, and not even checking out the overwhelming number of alternatives available. This principle can be applied to more important issues as well. A college student, for instance, might not sample any of the hundreds of electives available on campus and instead confine themselves to those more suited to their life goals. And someone checking out dating options might profitably narrow their focus.

Another suggestion is to decide to settle for “good enough” rather than relentlessly seeking “the best.” Fudge ripple may not be the best among the 95 available flavors of ice cream, but accepting it as good enough will increase my contentment. Similarly, in the arena of dating, “good enough” can lead to some good times, while holding out for only the best might cause unnecessary frustration.

And it might be wise to structure our decisions so they are not that easy to reverse. One research finding that supports this idea is that there is more marital contentment in places around the world where divorce is more difficult. An awareness that I can get out of a commitment with relative ease leads to reduced effort, as well as reduced satisfaction.

We would be better off if we paid less attention to the choices other people are making. This finding emerges from the lower levels of contentment found in people who are deeply involved in social media and watching the lives of others unfold. Imagining the happiness of others who have made different choices tends to reduce my satisfaction with my own decisions.

An idea that I sometimes suggest during couples counseling is that high expectations are resentments under construction. I might say, “After all these years of being together, do you really expect that she will be ready to leave for the party on time?” Professor Schwartz calls them disappointments in the making. He says that a move toward lowering expectations has been shown to greatly increase overall satisfaction in many areas of life.

Finally, we can distinguish between “freedom from” and “freedom to.” Freedom from oppression, coercion and violence are good things. But the evidence shows that limiting some of our available options improves our quality of life.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

