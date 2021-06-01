Garlock: Increased violence against journalists is troubling

Erin Schaff, a photojournalist for The New York Times, wrote that she had been surrounded by men who demanded to know who she worked for. One grabbed her press pass, saw she worked for the Times, called her an enemy of the people, and threw her to the floor. One of her cameras was ripped away from her and broken. She said she screamed for help as loudly as she could, but “people just watched.”

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, a photojournalist for The Washington Post, told the Committee to Protect Journalists that she had three different people threaten to shoot her. One man told her, “I'm coming back later with a gun and I'm coming for you.”

“Journalists covering a democratic transition of power in Washington shouldn't have to run for cover,” said Mark Lodato, dean of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. “We've hit bottom.”

Since January of this year, there have been fewer incidents of violence against journalists. Let’s hope this trend continues and that political leaders discourage seeing reporters as the enemy.

To some degree the unpopularity of reporters is understandable, and may never go away. But as one reporter said, “We understand we do not come across as warm and cuddly. But it would be nice if people remember that we are human like everyone else and show some understanding for the difficult work we do.”

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0