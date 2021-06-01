Garlock: Increased violence against journalists is troubling

Some news organizations have begun to recognize the psychological risks journalists are under. There has been an increase in the number of professionals suffering from anxiety and depression.
The Radio Television and Digital News Association, a 75-year-old organization for broadcast journalists, recently published an article about the mental health of reporters who are repeatedly called upon to cover horrifying, tragic and shocking events.
One editor described the situation his reporters faced eight years ago covering the elementary school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, that killed 26 people, including 20 children. The reporters’ professional obligation required them to enter a situation of unimaginable carnage and heartbreak.
Of course, survivors and family members received affection and expressions of support. First responders were praised for their courage and willingness to help. Grief counselors were provided to both. But reporters were anything but welcomed. Many local residents said they felt stalked by the press. They said the cameras, trucks, satellite dishes and questions made their situation worse. As a result, there were instances when reporters trying to deal with their own emotions were on the receiving end of expressions of grief, outrage and anger.
It is understandable that people might react this way. Reporters have said that they are often seen as cold and callous when covering natural disasters like tornadoes. They sometimes stop what they are doing and try to help, but their main job is to tell the world the story. One victim screamed at a reporter, “My home is gone, I’m devastated, and you stand there dictating notes and taking pictures.”
And the pandemic created special challenges for reporters. As bearers of bad news, journalists have been accused of exaggerating on the one hand or minimizing on the other.
Then there is the natural conflict between the press and political leaders. A free press is one of the checks and balances of our democracy. So throughout American history presidents have had their troubles with the press. Thomas Jefferson banished one reporter from the White House and once said, “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper.” But ultimately, he defended journalists, saying, “The only security of all is in a free press.” Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon had feuds with journalists.
But a president labeling the press as “the enemy of the people” has led to unprecedented violence against reporters. There have been hundreds of incidents around the country. More specifically, reporters have been attacked at political rallies and campaign events.
The most frightening examples occurred during the attack on the capital on Jan. 6, 2021. In one image, the words “Murder the Media” were scrawled on a doorway at the Capitol. Associated Press photographer John Minchillo is shown in a video recorded by a colleague being pushed, pulled and punched by a group of men outside the Capitol. Some of the attackers are heard accusing him of being part of Antifa, an anti-fascist group that has been accused of initiating violence at some demonstrations for racial justice. Another group of journalists had photographic equipment trashed. One picture showed an electrical cord tied into a noose.
Erin Schaff, a photojournalist for The New York Times, wrote that she had been surrounded by men who demanded to know who she worked for. One grabbed her press pass, saw she worked for the Times, called her an enemy of the people, and threw her to the floor. One of her cameras was ripped away from her and broken. She said she screamed for help as loudly as she could, but “people just watched.”
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, a photojournalist for The Washington Post, told the Committee to Protect Journalists that she had three different people threaten to shoot her. One man told her, “I'm coming back later with a gun and I'm coming for you.”
“Journalists covering a democratic transition of power in Washington shouldn't have to run for cover,” said Mark Lodato, dean of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. “We've hit bottom.”
Since January of this year, there have been fewer incidents of violence against journalists. Let’s hope this trend continues and that political leaders discourage seeing reporters as the enemy.
To some degree the unpopularity of reporters is understandable, and may never go away. But as one reporter said, “We understand we do not come across as warm and cuddly. But it would be nice if people remember that we are human like everyone else and show some understanding for the difficult work we do.”
