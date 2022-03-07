Garlock: New book helps us understand 'Pain on Purpose'

A century ago, Sigmund Freud developed the pain-pleasure principle to explain human motivation. It states that people make choices to decrease pain and increase pleasure. This principle has helped us understand why we hold certain beliefs and take the actions we do.

The truth of this principle seems like common sense. But it turns out that the situation is more complicated than that.

In her recent book "Hurts So Good: The Science and Culture of Pain on Purpose,' researcher and journalist Leigh Cowart discusses the ways in which a great many people seem to take pleasure in inflicting pain upon themselves.

The term masochism usually refers to experiencing sexual gratification from being subjected to humiliation or physical pain. This pattern is surprisingly common, with an estimated 30 million people worldwide participating at least occasionally. Interestingly, about two-thirds of them are men. Sadomasochistic images, with one person humiliating or inflicting pain upon another, are popular in the pornographic industry. Somewhat surprisingly, those who wish to engage in masochistic behavior often find it difficult to find people to play the sadistic role with them. Being on the receiving end is much more popular than being on the inflicting end of this arrangement.

Ms. Cowart points to this as evidence that engaging in pain on purpose is pervasive in our culture. But she goes on to declare that masochism is all around us, and only a small portion of it is sexual. She describes the wide range of ways in which people inflict pain on themselves: ballerinas with bloodied and broken toes; religious aesthetics on starvation diets or fasting for months; and flagellants who whip their bodies as penance for sins.

Ultra-marathon racers endure days of uninterrupted, grueling running. One race is the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational. In order to even qualify to attempt it, one has to run the 350-mile, 10-day version first. There are people waiting in line. Also, bulimics and anorexics binge, purge or starve themselves. Other examples include icy ocean bathers and workaholics.

Extreme hot pepper enthusiasts are a hardy breed. The Carolina Reaper pepper developed by breeder Ed Currie has been named by Guinness as the hottest chili pepper in the world. His Puckerbutt Pepper Co. sponsors pepper-eating contests with cash prizes and attracts hundreds of participants and fans who describe the pain as excruciating, and can be seen vomiting and writhing on the ground, but keep coming back for more.

Other sports that include extreme grueling events are cross-country skiing, biking, kayaking and mountain climbing. Ms. Cowart argues that welcoming pain is a big part of these sports, while some enthusiasts argue that the pain is not a goal, but a necessary part of competition.

Most people think of vomiting and hangovers as side effects to be tolerated to experience intense alcohol intoxication. But, Ms. Cowart asserts, that observation tells us that the pain itself may be a desired goal of the abuse, as when people enjoy sharing stories about past embarrassing exploits. She says that seeking psychological humiliation is part of the picture for many drug addicts as well.

Childbirth preparation classes focus on reinterpreting the sensations involved. During most of our lives, the experience of pain signals trouble or damage to be avoided. So the goal in childbirth preparation is to reframe the experience as something good and healthy going on instead of a sign of danger and injury. When this shift is accomplished, it can dramatically change the experience.

As a hypnotist, I have worked over the years in the area of pain management. People struggling with painful disorders can often get relief using hypnosis and self-hypnosis. One technique that works well is to actually focus on, and even try to magnify the pain in order to gain control over it. This may end up shifting the experience to something like pleasure, and result in considerable relief.

Some sections of Ms. Cowart’s book seem intended to shock the reader a bit. But it is clear that she has made a significant contribution to our understanding of our relationship with pain. There is evidence that early humans caught faster prey by pursuing them to exhaustion. Essentially, they were able to tolerate enough pain to prevail. Our ancestors were tough. And perhaps in the process, they acquired the ability to convert necessity into choice, and pain into pleasure.

Understanding how these processes work may help us tolerate unavoidable pain more effectively, and scratch the itch of pain attraction in minimally harmful ways.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

