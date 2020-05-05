Garlock: Pandemic may be affecting your dreams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A survey done within this past month reveals that almost 30% of American adults say that their recall of nighttime dreams has increased since the beginning of the current pandemic. The same research also indicates that themes and concerns related to the pandemic are showing up in dreams.

This is not surprising since dreaming is an important way for us to cope with the challenges of life, and the pandemic is providing all of us with plenty of challenges. The increased dream recall suggests that there is a lot going on during a night’s sleep because there is simply too much stress to manage during the course of a day. Of course we try to cope and work through our problems while awake but there is always leftover work to do during the night. This research tells us that right now, this is even more true than usual.

Five themes that have been frequently reported include dreams of catching the virus and being isolated, dreams of loved ones getting sick, dreams of being unable to breathe, dreams of losing one’s life work and dreams of the end of the world or the apocalypse. Studies of dreaming over the years have shown that though such frightening dreams can be disturbing, they are a powerful way of wrestling with our fears and rehearsing possible ways of coping.