Garlock: Pandemic may be affecting your dreams

A survey done within this past month reveals that almost 30% of American adults say that their recall of nighttime dreams has increased since the beginning of the current pandemic. The same research also indicates that themes and concerns related to the pandemic are showing up in dreams.
This is not surprising since dreaming is an important way for us to cope with the challenges of life, and the pandemic is providing all of us with plenty of challenges. The increased dream recall suggests that there is a lot going on during a night’s sleep because there is simply too much stress to manage during the course of a day. Of course we try to cope and work through our problems while awake but there is always leftover work to do during the night. This research tells us that right now, this is even more true than usual.
Five themes that have been frequently reported include dreams of catching the virus and being isolated, dreams of loved ones getting sick, dreams of being unable to breathe, dreams of losing one’s life work and dreams of the end of the world or the apocalypse. Studies of dreaming over the years have shown that though such frightening dreams can be disturbing, they are a powerful way of wrestling with our fears and rehearsing possible ways of coping.
There are many aspects to the avalanche of disturbing concerns that have tumbled into our lives during this pandemic. Some of those concerns are reflected in the dream themes I have mentioned. And then there are things such as social isolation from family and friends, the unavailability of in-person spiritual community, the unavailability of compelling distractions such as live sports and entertainment, serious financial worries, the suspension of future plans and ambitions, and the daily effects of cabin fever. And overlaying all of these factors is a pervasive feeling of powerlessness.
Prominent mental health professionals were asked for tips for coping during the pandemic. Here are some of the ideas that appeared in a recent edition of the online newsletter New Scientist:
• Maintain a routine schedule around sleeping, eating, exercise and daily activities. By keeping to a regular schedule you can maintain a sense of predictability and facilitate the coping benefits of your dream life. And by the way, even if you don’t regularly recall your dreams, such work is going on beneath the surface of consciousness anyway.
• Try to limit your exposure to the ongoing drumbeat of pandemic news. Too much time spent reading or watching these stories can magnify your feeling of being surrounded by danger. Instead, consider looking at some nature documentaries, which provide both beauty and a broader perspective. Or if possible get out for a walk or a drive in nature itself.
• Use social media wisely. It’s most positive function right now is to connect you with those you cannot see or touch in person. There is clear evidence that a virtual hug can have at least some of the positive benefits of a real hug.
• If you are sheltering in place with a partner and or children, be aware of how such a situation has disrupted the usual balance of togetherness and separation within your family. Under these circumstances it is understandable that there will be feelings of irritability and exasperation at times. Be gentle with yourself but also try to find a new balance by carving out times of togetherness but also times when each person can be alone with their own thoughts and activities. Before the pandemic such a balance was probably structured into daily life, but now that balance must be intentionally created.
• Find ways to counteract the narrowing of focus that naturally happens during times of stress. This tendency can be seen when you have a physical condition such as a toothache. Everything else may become irrelevant as your mind zooms in on the pain. So try to broaden your perspective from today’s crisis to include the long-term future for yourself or loved ones.
• Find ways to participate in the positive actions going on during this time. Look for stories in the news of heroism and generosity. Then tell someone about it or post a comment in response. We are in this thing together.
One final thought: This is an especially difficult time for anyone you know who is struggling with mental illness, alcoholism or drug addiction. Now would be a good time to reach out and let them know that they are not alone.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
