During a National Football League Monday night game on Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped after a routine play. Apparently, an opponent’s shoulder pad struck his chest in the precise location with the precise force at precisely the right instant to cause cardiac arrest.

It was a shocking moment for the players on the field, the 65,000 fans in the stadium and the 23 million people watching on national television. Hamlin’s survival was on the very edge for the 20 minutes between his fall and when he was removed by ambulance. Players from both teams knelt on the ground in a protective circle around him and remained there for some time. Makeshift signs appeared in the stands asking for prayers.

This was just the beginning of a groundswell of prayer for Damar in the days that followed while he remained hospitalized in critical condition. NFL games the following weekend began with moments of prayer and players and commentators inviting stadium and television audiences to join in.

That Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills charged out of their locker room onto the field, many carried flags with Damar Hamlin’s No. 3 and the words “Pray for Damar.” This sentiment and request were echoed in stadiums around the country and on the Internet, where T-shirts, sweatshirts, flags and placards with those words were given away or sold to raise money for his family.

It quickly became clear that witnessing a near-death event and seeing the solidarity of football players and fans around the country resulted in a kind of coming together in unity for Americans from all walks of life and political persuasions. And the oft-repeated suggestion that we all pray together seemed to strike a chord. When Hamlin made what his doctors called a remarkable recovery, many observers credited “the power of prayer.”

In his Jan. 11 article, “Does prayer really heal people?” pastor and author John Pavlovitz discussed the power of prayer from a religious perspective. In that context, there seems to be considerable controversy.

But no such controversy exists in the field of psychology. Research on the effectiveness of prayer has been going on for at least 150 years, and it is clear that both individual and collective prayer can have powerful and positive psychological, social and physical influences. These results show up regardless of the specific kind of prayer being employed or what God is being invoked.

Studies have shown that when people regularly pray and express gratitude for life’s blessings and concern and compassion for others, indicators of generosity and empathy increase, and measures of mental health improve in the person doing the praying.

It has long been known that people who worship and pray together in any particular religious community develop strong bonds and become increasingly available to one another during times of crisis. It is difficult to sort out the specific effects of praying together on this phenomenon, but it is clear that shared prayer is part of what is going on.

So, we know that praying is a positive practice. But what do we know about the effects of prayer on the person being prayed for? Whether or not a divinity responds to such requests is beyond the scope of psychology. But there is plenty of research that demonstrates strong and clear benefits from knowing that one is the recipient of prayers. For example, positive changes have been observed in mood, optimism and in the speed of post-operative recovery.

A number of studies have demonstrated positive biological effects from practicing personal prayer or meditation. One such study focused on Catholics with high blood pressure and found that regularly praying the rosary reduced the sensitivity of blood vessels to stress. A similar finding was found among Buddhists who consistently practiced repeating yoga mantras.

Although the Rev. Pavlovitz expresses doubts about the spiritual aspects of asking God to intercede in our lives, he was moved by the national unity engendered by the “Pray for Damar” phenomenon.

As a psychologist, it would be difficult to disagree with his description of the power of prayer: “I believe prayer works by unlocking our empathy for others. I believe it binds us together in relationship and reminds us of our commonalities. I believe it to be a beautiful expression of love for people who are suffering. I believe it connects us personally to God and to each other in ways that cannot be quantified. I believe it is a sacred act of kindness.”