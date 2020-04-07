Garlock: Reach out with love, patience during pandemic

During the current global pandemic, we have seen some examples of fear and indifference, as when some people hoard everyday supplies, blame people on the street who look Asian because the virus first appeared in China, or suggest that the disease ought to be allowed to run its course and reduce the number of vulnerable or elderly members of society whom they callously say are not contributing anyway.

But it is clear that these isolated and petty attitudes of fear and apathy are being drowned out by an avalanche of compassion, togetherness and love displayed by people all over our country. Being in the older age group instructed to self-isolate, I have been the recipient of some of this myself. I have stopped counting the number of offers of help from neighbors, acquaintances and people I barely know.

This may be the most challenging time I have seen in my entire life. The threat to the health and life of all of us and our loved ones, combined with the loss of jobs, school and everyday connections and distractions such as sports and social events, leave us dazed and confused at the hands of an invisible assailant. Yet many Americans are reaching out to help and comfort others.