Garlock: Reach out with love, patience during pandemic

Since most schools are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are acting as temporary teachers. In a Facebook post the other day, someone reported observing a neighbor scraping a bumper sticker off of her car that read, “my fourth grader is a terrific kid.” The post commented, “I guess homeschooling is not going all that well.”
When I was 11 years old, I had my first experience with the idea of quarantine. My teenage brother was in the hospital diagnosed with hepatitis. He was in isolation and allowed no visitors. Undaunted, his best friend George headed out to the hospital. When barred from entering the room, he figured out which window was my brother’s and attempted to visit through the bars. He was a little too short, so he commandeered a nearby garbage can to stand on and soon, they were talking and laughing through the window. What could go wrong? As my brother later reported, suddenly George was gone to the accompaniment of crashing, cursing and moaning as the garbage can gave way.
Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel once said, “The opposite of love is not hate but indifference.” Others have said that the opposite of love is fear. Love is the ultimate form of connection, while indifference toward or fear of others is rooted in feelings of separation. If we feel separation and not connection, we are more likely to ignore the suffering of others or lash out at those we blame.
During the current global pandemic, we have seen some examples of fear and indifference, as when some people hoard everyday supplies, blame people on the street who look Asian because the virus first appeared in China, or suggest that the disease ought to be allowed to run its course and reduce the number of vulnerable or elderly members of society whom they callously say are not contributing anyway.
But it is clear that these isolated and petty attitudes of fear and apathy are being drowned out by an avalanche of compassion, togetherness and love displayed by people all over our country. Being in the older age group instructed to self-isolate, I have been the recipient of some of this myself. I have stopped counting the number of offers of help from neighbors, acquaintances and people I barely know.
This may be the most challenging time I have seen in my entire life. The threat to the health and life of all of us and our loved ones, combined with the loss of jobs, school and everyday connections and distractions such as sports and social events, leave us dazed and confused at the hands of an invisible assailant. Yet many Americans are reaching out to help and comfort others.
In a New York City suburb, over 100 cars drove by and beeped their horns in support of a teenager recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and now coping in isolation. A Boston Starbucks manager and staff delivered coffee and other items for a “survival kit” to elderly neighbors. A Girl Scout troop delivered over 700 packages of cookies to health care workers. Local musicians have organized serenades outside of nursing homes, and “6-feet-apart” outdoor parades and sing-alongs have been popping up all over. A takeout customer at a restaurant added a $2,000 tip to help laid-off servers. Professional athletes and owners are paying the salaries of laid-off arena and stadium workers. Volunteers are creating thousands of homemade masks for health care workers. And two classic songs have become popular themes and are being heard in many places. Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the tearjerker from the musical "Carousel."
The garbage can incident with my brother’s friend George became family folklore not just because it was an entertaining story, but because it revealed the depth of a friendship stronger than enforced separation.
The tale of a mother scraping off the bumper sticker reminds us to lighten up and accept our limitations and those of our loved ones, including our children. This is an extremely stressful time and though you may not be able to duplicate your child’s school experience, your best will be good enough. And, mainly, you can show by example what grace, compassion and generosity look like. Learn to be patient, even with your own impatience.
And perhaps each of us can find our own garbage can to stand on and find ways to reach out to those we know are especially struggling during this time.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
