In a recent column, I described the shift in memory that occurs among older people as they age. Memories of recent events become more difficult, while memories from seven or eight decades ago seem to become more vivid.

As a result, many older people spend considerable time reminiscing about the past. This shift seems to be a natural and perhaps positive part of aging because it helps the person gain understanding that only comes by developing a lifelong perspective.

For some seniors, however, this natural memory change is overwhelmed by dementia. Dementia is not a normal aging process and, of course, its progression is devastating.

About 2% of 65-year-olds have developed dementia. That percentage doubles every five years after that. It is not surprising, then, that concern about dementia gets serious among people over a certain age. Recent conversations have convinced me that many people have misconceptions about the causes and odds of developing it. One person said, “My grandmother and my uncle got Alzheimer’s, so I don’t stand a chance.” Others said they hoped they were just going to be lucky enough to avoid dementia.

While chance and genetics play a role in one’s odds of developing dementia, research findings in recent decades have clearly demonstrated that lifestyle behaviors play a larger role than either of them.

Even Alzheimer’s disease, which often involves a genetic component, is only directly caused by a genetic family mutation in less than 5% of cases. These cases are always early Alzheimer’s, with the person showing symptoms well before the age of 65. The vast majority of cases develop later and more slowly. And in those, environmental factors, especially lifestyle behaviors, play a major role.

A recent article, “How to Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias,” published by the Alzheimer’s Society, summarizes the findings from several decades of research.

Physical activity is at the top of the list of recommended strategies. Neurological pathways tend to deteriorate with a sedentary lifestyle. The article acknowledges how difficult it might be for older people to make necessary changes. The suggestion is to find activities that are enjoyable. Sports, games, dancing and swimming are possibilities. There are several different ways in which physical activity modifies the brain. Benefits are dramatic. For instance, multiple studies show that going from a sedentary lifestyle to a routine of regular vigorous exercise reduces the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease by as much as 45%.

Mental activity is second on the list. Activities such as reading, playing cards, engaging in conversations or doing arts and crafts are helpful. But even better are more challenging projects, like learning or relearning a language or a musical instrument, taking an academic course or writing your life story. Such activities result in measurable improvements in the function and even the structure of important areas of the brain.

The usual requirements for a healthy physical life also apply to preventing dementia. Not smoking, limiting alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy diet and desirable weight are all important. A specific finding in regard to diet is that a diet unbalanced in the direction of processed sugar contributes to inflammation in the brain and creates an increased risk for some forms of dementia.

Finally, research has only recently focused on the importance of social interactions. There is evidence of an epidemic of loneliness among the elderly. Increasing the amount of time spent in social interactions prevents mental decline in several ways.

Increased social activity has emotional benefits and results in a measurable reduction in stress hormones. Second, engaging with significant others increases a sense of purpose and meaning in life. Loss of meaning and purpose among the elderly is devastating. And third, there are direct benefits from social interactions and conversations. The requirement to listen and interpret the meaning of others and to form one’s sentences accurately and understandably requires the use of parts of the brain that remain mostly unused during isolation.

A related and perhaps surprising finding is that hearing loss is a risk factor for cognitive decline. Simply not clearly hearing conversations and other sounds creates a significant stimulus deprivation. Happily, using an effective hearing aid has been shown to remedy the decline.

None of these findings should suggest that dementia victims are at fault for their disorder. How dementia develops in a specific person is complicated. Victims of this devastating condition deserve compassion and care, not judgment. These findings and recommendations, however, give the rest of us a fighting chance.