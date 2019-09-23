In my classes in introductory psychology, when we get to the section on child development I always include a lecture/discussion on methods of discipline. I emphasize the ineffectiveness and dangers of physical punishment. I point out that even though a spanking does immediately curtail a child’s offensive or dangerous behavior, in the long term it creates more problems than it solves and tends to undermine the parent-child bond. I try to avoid judgmental statements and stick with the clear evidence of over 60 years of real-life findings that alternative positive methods of discipline are vastly more effective.
Laura had been a student of mine 12 years earlier, and was now arriving in my office to begin counseling sessions. Her 8-year-old was on the mild end of the autistic spectrum, her 5-year-old was ADHD and her third child would best be diagnosed as being 2 years old. Her husband was working two jobs, so almost all parenting responsibilities were on her shoulders.
The first thing she told me was that she was sure I would be disappointed to hear that she had recently begun to be unable to keep her resolution not to hit her kids. She described a few incidents with her 5-year-old, and asked if I thought she was doing him serious psychological damage.
In 1979, Sweden became the first country to legally ban corporal punishment in the home as well as in school. About a year ago, Nepal became the 54th country to do so. This international movement has created a great opportunity for research. Statistical analyses comparing countries that have abolished corporal punishment with those that have not have yielded impressive results confirming the negative consequences of hitting children. Hundreds of studies examining dozens of different outcomes have shown consistent results. One example demolishes the common-sense idea that spanking reduces aggression in children. In fact, the opposite is true. Fighting and other forms of physical aggression among adolescents is almost 70% lower in countries where children are no longer spanked.
With these statistics in mind, it was difficult to completely reassure Laura. I did point out, however, that about two-thirds of parents in the United States not only hit their children but, unlike her, still believe it is an effective and appropriate way to discipline them. Also, based on her descriptions of the incidents in question, I observed that they were isolated in the context of overall loving and supportive parenting. As such, damage, if any, was probably minimal. So rather than endorsing her beating herself up, I proposed that we try to figure out how to move forward. I presented her with the idea that because of the challenges of her daily life, she was suffering from “parent burnout.”
An extensive research project recently reported by Psychology Today found that the consequences of parent burnout are serious but hard to admit because we are taught that the blessings of having children should override such feelings. These denials make it difficult to see what’s going on, much less do anything about it.
Laura was caught in this trap. It was a relief to her to admit that she was sometimes neglecting basic parenting tasks, being short-tempered and having frequent fantasies of running away.
Burnout has been considered a workplace phenomenon and was first described by Herbert Freudenberger in his 1974 book "Burnout: The High Cost of High Achievement." It includes exhaustion, physical symptoms and the loss of feelings of purpose and connection with work.
Laura was experiencing these in her parenting. Options for burnout in the workplace include taking some time off or even changing jobs. These are not available for a parent. Still, the research on workplace burnout can be helpful.
Here are some strategies that helped Laura: First, she found strategic and emotional support by checking out some online parenting websites and blogs. Second, she found a community of fellow parents of children like hers. Third, she lowered her expectations and reconciled herself to being less than a perfect parent. Fourth, she found ways to carve out a little time to herself once in a while. And finally, she learned to ask her children for emotional support in the form of hugs, three minutes of quiet or one-minute back rubs. She said her kids really got into it.
For another parent, the strategies might be different. But addressing parent burnout begins with admitting the problem and recognizing that the children are not the only ones in the family who need guidance and nurturing.