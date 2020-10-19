Garlock: Remembering words from 13 presidents

As election day approaches, I would reflect upon the words of the 13 presidents who served during my lifetime. I’ll briefly comment on all of them and discuss more extensively those that seem especially relevant to the psychological and social circumstances we all are sharing in this turbulent year of 2020.
Franklin D. Roosevelt: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Said during the Great Depression and also gathering clouds of fascism and racism overtaking the liberal democracies of Europe and growing rapidly in the United States, these words resonate with our current situation with some of those same forces threatening us. To address the suffering during the depression, FDR established Social Security which critics argued was a socialist program and the beginning of the end of American capitalism.
Harry S. Truman: “On my desk I have a motto that says ‘the buck stops here.'” This quote is a reminder of the awful decision he was forced to make to use nuclear weapons, killing innocent civilians but ending the war with Japan.
Dwight D. Eisenhower: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence ... by the military-industrial complex.” This former general was the first to describe the dangers of militarism and those who profit from manufacturing the engines of war.
John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”. This was a call to social responsibility. During the current dual crises of the pandemic and our national racial reckoning, many young people are answering the current call to social conscience.
Lyndon B. Johnson: “If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read: ‘President can’t swim.’” President Johnson did not enjoy criticisms but in humor understood the essential role of a free and independent press.
Richard M. Nixon: “I am not a crook.” Sad words from a president who had won reelection by a landslide, only to resign in shame.
Gerald R. Ford: “Let us remember that our national unity is a most priceless asset.” These words, uttered as President Ford pardoned President Nixon for crimes committed in office, are relevant to us now as we struggle to find unity in the midst of our political divide.
Jimmy Carter: “The erosion of our confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and the political fabric of America.” Many of us are struggling to believe that America’s future will be as great as its past. But as President Carter pointed out, confidence is a necessary beacon to lead us forward.
Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” There are presently those on both ends of the political spectrum who believe that vigilance is especially needed right now. We shall prevail if those concerns are translated into positive actions.
George H.W. Bush: "Freedom and the power to choose should not be the privilege of wealth. They are the birthright of every American." These words have become even more relevant as the divide between the wealthy and the poor has become larger in recent decades.
Bill Clinton: “If you live long enough, you'll make mistakes. But if you learn from them, you'll be a better person.” Words of humility from a man whose personal shortcomings threatened to overshadow his public accomplishments.
George W. Bush: "I can hear you!" "The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon." Spoken through a bullhorn at Ground Zero following the devastation of 9/11, these words launched President Bush from a rather unpopular president, who had lost the popular vote, to a president who rallied the nation against the outrages of terrorism. Many disagreed with some of his later decisions, but there is little doubt that he rose to the occasion as leader of a wounded people.
Barack Obama: “There's not a liberal America and a conservative America — there's the United States of America.” President Obama often repeated the theme of unity during his presidency. This quote is from the last days he served in office, but beginning in his inaugural address he committed himself to being president of all the people, including those who had opposed his election.
Perhaps this little review can remind us that through glorious times and dark times, heroic leaders and questionable characters, our nation and its institutions have thus far endured.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!