Garlock: Remembering words from 13 presidents

Bill Clinton: “If you live long enough, you'll make mistakes. But if you learn from them, you'll be a better person.” Words of humility from a man whose personal shortcomings threatened to overshadow his public accomplishments.

George W. Bush: "I can hear you!" "The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon." Spoken through a bullhorn at Ground Zero following the devastation of 9/11, these words launched President Bush from a rather unpopular president, who had lost the popular vote, to a president who rallied the nation against the outrages of terrorism. Many disagreed with some of his later decisions, but there is little doubt that he rose to the occasion as leader of a wounded people.

Barack Obama: “There's not a liberal America and a conservative America — there's the United States of America.” President Obama often repeated the theme of unity during his presidency. This quote is from the last days he served in office, but beginning in his inaugural address he committed himself to being president of all the people, including those who had opposed his election.

Perhaps this little review can remind us that through glorious times and dark times, heroic leaders and questionable characters, our nation and its institutions have thus far endured.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0