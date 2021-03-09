Garlock: Robin Williams documentary raises critical awareness of disease

David Letterman’s tribute on his late-night show is a sample of how Williams was esteemed by his fellow entertainers. He had been a guest on the show over 50 times, and Letterman said that he never once disappointed the audience. He also described him as the consummate gentleman, gentle and generous with everyone. Letterman went on to tell the story of when they had first met 38 years earlier. He said he and other young aspiring comedians were doing short stand-up routines for free food and drinks at the Los Angeles Comedy Store when Williams showed up one night and blew them all out of the water.

“From the get-go, Williams was a force of nature. They introduced Robin Williams. All of a sudden, he comes up on stage and you know what it is. It's like nothing we had ever seen before — nothing we had ever imagined before. We go home at night and are writing our little jokes about stuff, and this guy comes in and we're like morning dew. This guy's like a hurricane. And now, the longer he's on stage, the worse we feel about ourselves. Because it's not stopping! He finishes and I thought, 'Oh, that's it, they're gonna have to put an end to show business because what can happen after this?' We get to see this night after night after night, and we didn't approach him because we were afraid of him. Honest to God, you thought, 'Holy crap, there goes my chance at show business because of this guy!'"