Garlock: Robin Williams documentary raises critical awareness of disease

It is always sad for us when a celebrity we are fond of dies suddenly. It is even more disturbing when it’s a death by suicide. But when Robin Williams took his own life in 2014, his fans were truly shocked and baffled.
David Letterman’s tribute on his late-night show is a sample of how Williams was esteemed by his fellow entertainers. He had been a guest on the show over 50 times, and Letterman said that he never once disappointed the audience. He also described him as the consummate gentleman, gentle and generous with everyone. Letterman went on to tell the story of when they had first met 38 years earlier. He said he and other young aspiring comedians were doing short stand-up routines for free food and drinks at the Los Angeles Comedy Store when Williams showed up one night and blew them all out of the water.
“From the get-go, Williams was a force of nature. They introduced Robin Williams. All of a sudden, he comes up on stage and you know what it is. It's like nothing we had ever seen before — nothing we had ever imagined before. We go home at night and are writing our little jokes about stuff, and this guy comes in and we're like morning dew. This guy's like a hurricane. And now, the longer he's on stage, the worse we feel about ourselves. Because it's not stopping! He finishes and I thought, 'Oh, that's it, they're gonna have to put an end to show business because what can happen after this?' We get to see this night after night after night, and we didn't approach him because we were afraid of him. Honest to God, you thought, 'Holy crap, there goes my chance at show business because of this guy!'"
And, of course, this was just the beginning of Williams’ almost 40-year career that included dozens of award-winning television shows and full-length movies, not only playing comic roles but serious dramatic characters as well. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor three times and received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Good Will Hunting." He also received two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and five Grammy Awards.
Robin Williams had a history of struggling with alcohol and drugs, as well as the mental health diagnosis of bipolar disorder, with its episodes of agitation on the one hand and deep depression on the other. So, following his death, it was thought that these issues probably had brought about his suicide.
But, according to the documentary film "Robin’s Wish," released in late 2020, autopsy results revealed that he was suffering from undiagnosed late-stage diffuse Lewy body dementia. This form of dementia currently affects almost 1.5 million Americans, second only to Alzheimer’s dementia in its prevalence. But it is often missed, with about 80% of patients being misdiagnosed at least once and on average three times. Patients are often mistakenly diagnosed with a variety of conditions, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s.
It seems clear that Robin Williams was becoming increasingly aware that his brilliant mind was dissolving. In addition, this form of dementia brings on the added tortures of insomnia, loss of physical coordination, dizziness, attention deficits, depression, severe anxiety and visual hallucinations. And all this without any diagnosis to explain what is happening.
It was revealed in the documentary that the pathology of Lewy body disease in Williams’ brain after his death was described by several doctors as among the worst they had ever seen. They said that patients with lesser damage are usually unable to function and are already in a nursing home. Williams, however, was continuing to try to work and otherwise live a productive life. This is a testimony to his courage, perseverance and his extraordinary mental abilities that carried him through until he just couldn’t take any more. His wife said that he told her many times, “I just want to reboot my brain.”
"Robin’s Wish" is not only a tribute to him and an attempt to make sense of his tragic death. It is also a contribution to our knowledge about the disease that took his life so that sufferers and their families might be on the alert for this seriously under-diagnosed form of dementia. Although the disease is incurable, a correct diagnosis can at least explain what is going on and begin the process of addressing the patient’s symptoms with appropriate treatments.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.