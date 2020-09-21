Garlock: Social media, friend or foe

Political polarization is another result of this business model. Again, the goal is to induce motivation to stay on your device and spend time there. The best way to do that is to stir up your most compelling, emotions which unfortunately tend to be fear and outrage.

Let’s say you have two neighbors who last spring had slightly different views regarding the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. One of them was inclined to be sympathetic to the protesters and got on his device and did a search for “police killings of blacks” or “systemic racism” and began reading the articles or watching the videos that came up. Maybe a couple of them were particularly shocking so he spent time reading those and because of that, the platforms offered him increasingly powerful material until soon his social media experience was becoming very intense in support of demonstrators.