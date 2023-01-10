Garlock: Some potential secrets to happiness

In 2018, Yale University professor Laurie Santos offered a course on the psychology of happiness titled, “Psychology and the Good Life.” Over 1,200 students signed up. That was the largest class ever in the 300-year history of the university.

A year later, the course became available to non-Yale students and the enrollment grew to over 20,000. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, causing death, sparking fear and shutting down life for many of us, enrollment reached three-quarters of a million people.

The course, now titled, “The Science of Well-being,” has been offered for the past three years by Coursera, an online course provider. It may be audited free of charge. Over 4 million people have taken it.

This exponential growth in enrollment reflects widespread discontent in our contemporary world. Increasing rates of depression and anxiety are only two of many indications.

The popularity of this course has generated interest in research focused on the general topic of happiness and the factors that enhance well-being. Here are some of the findings of those studies.

First, there are some interesting findings about why the populations of some countries in the world are happier than others. As one might expect, people living in more affluent countries are happier than those in countries with a lot of poverty. Also, people are happier in countries where there is personal freedom and lack of tyranny. And of course, peace and stability are better than war and chaos.

But in terms of personal happiness, research that focuses on the individual provides the most useful information to help us live happier lives. Here are some conclusions.

People who have multiple strong social connections are happier than those with fewer or weaker attachments. Family, friends and social organizations are all important. It is even true that simply spending time in the company of others increases happiness. One interesting finding is that the number of minutes spent smiling and laughing each day makes a difference. And smiling and laughing occurs often in social situations, but seldom when we are alone.

Meaningful work is strongly associated with happiness. This association is much stronger than the association between happiness and levels of financial income. So finding a context in which to do what I’m good at and like to do is more important than making a lot of money.

Overall, having more money doesn’t increase individual happiness beyond the point of having the resources to meet basic needs. There is a strong connection, however, between the proportion of our income we spend on other people, including charities, and our levels of happiness. This research lends support to the saying, “It is better to give than to receive.”

Happiness levels improve when we are able to focus our attention mostly on the present rather than anticipating or worrying about the future, or regretting or missing the past.

There is a strong correlation between happiness and a life in which we get adequate sleep and rest. Happiness is also related to our level of physical activity, especially physical activity that takes us out of doors.

There is a powerful connection between happiness and gratitude. The act of consciously cultivating appreciation for what one has improves the quality of life.

It has been discovered that how we perceive ourselves, our self-image, is more important than objective measures of our assets and liabilities. For instance, objective measures of physical attractiveness are not related to happiness, but people who like the way they look are happier than those who believe they are unattractive. Similarly, objective measures of intelligence are not related to happiness, but the opinion I hold about my mental abilities makes a difference.

There are no consistent differences in happiness between those who hold strong religious beliefs and those who don’t. But there is a connection between levels of happiness and making time for prayer, meditation or aesthetic appreciation of things like music, art and literature, lending credence to another saying: “Stop and smell the roses.”

There are some innate individual differences in what makes us happy. For instance, extroverts (those who gain energy in the company of others) are happier with frequent social events, while introverts need alone time to recharge.

Happily, many of the research conclusions discussed above involve behaviors and attitudes that can be learned. So advice from the happiness course that could help us all include keeping a gratitude journal, engaging in random acts of kindness each day, and beginning a practice of regular prayer or meditation.