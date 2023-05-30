Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

William F. Buckley has been called the patron saint of American conservatism. Many were surprised in 1996 when he argued for the legalization of all drugs in his National Review. He titled his piece: “The War on Drugs Is Lost.”

After that initial bombshell, he devoted many columns to his crusade to end what he called the insanity of attacking drug abuse as a crime rather than as a condition in need of treatment. He spelled out the details of the damage being done. Many of his followers were shocked and accused him of aligning himself with radicals on the far left.

Five years later, in 2001, Portugal became the first nation to decriminalize the possession and use of all drugs, including heroin and cocaine. Since legalization has been the law there for over 20 years, results have been extensively studied. The positive outcomes that Buckley predicted have been confirmed.

Benefits fall into a number of categories. First is the issue of rates of addiction and overdose deaths. While drug abuse and death rates have continued to rise in the rest of Europe, Portugal’s rates have continued their overall decline since legalization. For example, the percentage of deaths among the population of Scotland is 50 times higher than Portugal’s. Before legalization, they were about the same.

Further, the prevalence of drug abuse has always been closely associated with crime. Police, the courts and the prison system have been freed from a tremendous burden in Portugal, leaving resources available to deal with other crimes. The percentage of inmates in correctional facilities for drug offenses has dropped from 40% to 16%, while rates of imprisonment on drug charges have risen in the rest of Europe. And the rate of street crimes associated with drug use remains high elsewhere, but has dropped dramatically in Portugal.

And, in spite of the fears of some that legalization would lead to increased overall drug use, the opposite has been the case, especially among young people. Drug use rates there are now among the lowest in Europe.

Recently, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Switzerland have also gone the route of total drug legalization. Here in the United States, Oregon became the first state to take the leap. In 2020, voters there overwhelmingly passed measure 110, which decriminalized small quantities of all drugs. No other states have yet followed suit. But change is in the wind.

Lawmakers have become aware of the catastrophe of ever-increasing drug overdose death rates, which now exceed 100,000 victims nationwide per year. This is 10 times higher than the rates when Buckley began his crusade. It is apparent that Buckley was correct. The war on drugs has been lost. But now it is generating casualties across all social classes, not just among the poor and people of color. The drug crisis now hits close to home for almost all of us, even members of Congress.

Change is taking the form of state-by-state efforts to reduce deaths and implement treatment. Lawmakers in many states, both liberal and conservative, are moving toward dealing with drugs as a public health problem instead of a law enforcement problem.

The Texas House of Representatives voted last month to decriminalize test strips to check drugs for fentanyl, the potent opioid that is often mixed into heroin and greatly increases the risk of death. Other states have reduced drug-related criminal penalties and approved needle exchange programs. Some have redirected funds from law enforcement to treatment programs.

The verdict from Portugal is that decriminalization is important because it reduces the stigma of drug addiction, moving people out of the shadows and allowing for treatment. But the impressive improvements have resulted from a multifaceted attack, including visible public service promotion of awareness, high-quality treatment programs, intensive outreach into schools to educate children on the dangers of addiction, needle exchange programs, training in the use of the lifesaving drug Narcan, and the building of clubhouses and recreational facilities for addicts and their families.

Two nonprofit organizations in the Auburn area have been tirelessly working for more than half a decade to implement these very changes: The Heroin Epidemic Action League and Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. These organizations are providing a clubhouse, support meetings, outreach and educational programs, and many other services to combat this plague and to save lives.

Our community is fortunate that these courageous and hardworking people are taking action now and not waiting for slow-moving changes at the governmental level. They deserve our wholehearted support.