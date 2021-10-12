Garlock: Studying the drivers of creative intelligence

Historically, measures of creativity have suffered from the same problems as measures of intelligence. It was once thought that the IQ test resulted in a magical number somewhere around 100, which revealed how “smart” you are. We now understand that there are many kinds of intelligence, as many as nine. An IQ test measures important skills needed in schools. Other kinds of intelligence give us an advantage in other areas of life. Creativity takes many forms as well, and no one measurement can capture it.

The research I’m discussing avoids that problem by defining creativity as achieving a successful professional career in a creative field such as music, design, research, fashion, theater, publishing or advertising.

What skills and abilities lead to success in such creative fields? The simple answer is that creativity allows one to be able to think outside of the box, to be able to come up with novel solutions to problems or challenges. This involves working with complex situations from more than one perspective. In such situations most of us are better at what is called “convergent thinking” as opposed to “divergent thinking.” We are highly motivated to get to the bottom line and too easily become focused on the simplest solution. Those who are good at divergent thinking are more comfortable and more used to living with uncertainty and a wide range of possible solutions.