Garlock: Surviving the 'Trump divorce'

They were married in November 1993. In 2013 they co-authored the book "Love & War: Twenty Years, Three Presidents, Two Daughters and One Louisiana Home," in which they described how they maintain their love and peace at home while holding and fighting for completely incompatible political points of view. He has continued to be a prominent consultant for Democrats, while she has been an active advocate for conservatives and Republicans. While they avoid talking policy with each other, they enjoy analyzing political strategies and the quality of campaigns. And they respect each other’s commitment to our nation’s democratic process.

They have stated that they have disagreed since before they met, so the polarization in our national political scene doesn’t bother them at all. In case someone might think that they have come to agree with each other more over the years, Carville recently wrote a book titled "We’re Still Right, They’re Still Wrong."

And of course, they hold radically different views of Donald Trump. Carville disagreed with Facebook, Twitter and some news outlets when they banished the former president, saying, “You just let him sit there and let the camera roll so people can see what a blabbering idiot he is.”