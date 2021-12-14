Garlock: The benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy

When a character in a movie or television show has entered counseling, the therapist will almost always say something like, “How do you feel about that?” Or, “What are you feeling right now?”

This depiction has become almost a joke, and reflects the view that psychotherapists consider feelings to be of primary importance. In recent years, however, cognitive behavioral therapy has become the most widely used, researched and documented form of psychotherapy.

Feelings are certainly important when working with people struggling with anxiety or depression, but CBT aims to improve the quality of feelings by teaching people to change their negative or self-defeating thoughts and behaviors. The basic idea is that we create our world of feelings by how we think and act.

One way we create a negative emotional world for ourselves is through “cognitive distortions.” One example is “mind-reading.” Let’s say I call out a greeting to an old friend on the street and he does not respond. So I decide that he is angry at me or is snubbing me because he has heard bad rumors about me. In reality, he may have been distracted or did not hear me over traffic noise.

“Catastrophic thinking” is another distortion. For example, if my teenage daughter was in a fender bender last week and is 15 minutes late tonight, I picture her mangled body trapped in her wrecked car by the side of the road. Challenging such destructive thought patterns can turn things around. Other examples of cognitive distortions are overgeneralization, jumping to conclusions and taking things too personally.

Simply changing some behaviors can also dramatically improve emotional health. A few years ago, the parents of a recent high school graduate brought her to see me because she had suddenly dropped into a troubling state of depression. Although she and I did talk about some deeper issues, such as the upcoming huge changes in her life, a short-term improvement occurred after she simply stopped sleeping so much and began to work out again. She had lived an active life during her senior year, played several sports and was getting a minimal amount of sleep. That had all ended, and her emotions were, in part, reacting to the sudden changes in her everyday routine.

Sometimes the problem between thoughts and emotions works in the other direction. For instance, if I tend to have mood swings, I need to learn that sometimes I ought not to take my conclusions at such times too seriously. If I’m in a dark mood, having an awful emotional morning, I might be thinking that I have no friends, my family doesn’t care about me, and I’m stuck in a dead-end job. Perhaps I ought to take a deep breath instead, and reconsider those opinions after the emotional sun comes back out.

Sometimes in couples counseling, it can be helpful to teach people to share their feelings more and declare fewer opinions or judgments. The conversation may go better if instead of saying, "It’s wrong and inconsiderate of you to go out with your friends instead of spending time with me,” I wait and say, “While you were out with your friends the other night, I felt sad and lonely because I didn’t have any plans of my own.” The issue is still the same, but my partner may be less inclined to be defensive and to counterattack if I make myself vulnerable in this way.

This change is sometimes difficult to make because we often use the words “I feel” to express opinions and judgments. For instance, I might think I’m expressing my feelings when I say, “I feel that you are being rude when you leave dirty dishes in the sink.” This is not expressing a feeling. A feeling statement would be “I feel angry and discouraged when I go into the kitchen and find dirty dishes in the sink.”

While professional help is sometimes necessary, many people have found that the methods of cognitive behavioral therapy can be helpful on their own. If anxiety or dark emotions are troublesome, a Google search for “cognitive distortions” or “how to create a CBT thought record” may provide some tools to begin the work of correcting the thought patterns that are feeding the problem.

Simply understanding the strong link between our thoughts and feelings can often help us to be aware of how our almost automatic thinking can affect the quality of our feelings. The hopeful news is that change can be learned.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0