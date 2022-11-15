Garlock: The growing field of political psychology

Political psychology is a branch of psychology that has been growing in popularity and influence in recent years. Increasing numbers of universities now offer political psychology programs.

There is a number of different areas of research in the field. First, psychologists are interested in finding patterns of personality that influence political attitudes and commitments. This research dates back to the years following World War II when psychologists struggled to understand how huge numbers of people became devoted to authoritarian dictators such as Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

In 1950, psychologist Theodor Adorno and his colleagues developed the idea of “the authoritarian personality." Such a person has a strong superego or conscience that masks insecurities and results in an uncompromising commitment to conventional beliefs and morals and obedience to authority figures. There is a move to project undesirable characteristics onto people who are different. This leads to prejudices toward people of different nationalities, racial or ethnic groups. In the case of Nazi Germany, deadly anti-Semitism was the result. Adorno believed this personality type emerges from an authoritarian parenting style emphasizing blind obedience that was prevalent in Germany at that time, but still exists in many families today.

Researchers developed the “F-scale” to measure beliefs associated with the authoritarian personality type. To check on its validity, a personality inventory was administered to 16 Nazi criminals at the Nuremberg trials. Their scores were then compared to the general population. The results confirmed some elements of the theory. Strong correlations were found in regard to stereotyping and projection, but also what was called “superstitious beliefs" — which we would now call conspiracy theory beliefs — in which some force is seen behind the scenes pulling the strings, undermining traditional values and opposing the strong leader. In the case of Germany it was the Jews. In Italy under Mussolini, there was more emphasis upon condemning intellectuals, artists and LGBTQ people, who were seen as corrupting traditional values.

In recent years, psychologists have been interested in why voters in some democratic countries such as Poland and Turkey have chosen leaders who abandon democratic values and install themselves as authoritarian dictators. Updated research on authoritarian personality has shed light on this question. While there are some group differences between liberals and conservatives, large differences mostly show up at the extremes in both directions, where authoritarian attitudes are more prevalent. Devotion to a strong leader or an extreme political philosophy then overrides democratic values.

Another area of research involves examining how polls and elections are conducted. For instance, researchers have explored why the polls conducted before the 2016 presidential election got the results so wrong. It turned out that many who voted for Donald Trump were seriously underrepresented in the samples.

In regard to the construction of ballots, it has been discovered that whichever candidate is listed first on ballots has an almost 2% advantage in the results. This small advantage distorts the results and has been crucial in some close elections. Most states still list one candidate on top throughout the state. But now, because of these findings, seven states alternate the order from precinct to precinct across the state, which neutralizes the advantage and makes for a fair result.

Researchers have been taking on the question of how the electorate in United States and several European countries has become more polarized in recent decades. The two major American political parties have moved to opposite ends of the spectrum. The psychological principle of cognitive dissonance states that we become uncomfortable when exposed to information that contradicts our already strongly held beliefs. This is why we are motivated to welcome information that agrees with us and reject information that does not. Because of specialized news outlets and social media sites, we are now able to control exposure and view only programs that support our views. In this way, our positions have become increasingly extreme in both directions.

It has also been shown that increased anxiety tends to lead citizens away from the middle ground and toward one extreme or the other. Political compromise and give-and-take are less attractive during times of stress, such as during an international pandemic, war, political turmoil and rapidly changing economic conditions. The middle ground requires a tolerance for complexity. Extreme positions encourage black-and-white and us-against-them attitudes, which provide a certain kind of emotional comfort.

Political psychology takes a step back from engaging in the political process and political conflict and attempts to understand political events with the insights learned from the field of psychology.