Garlock: The health and social benefits of being cold

On a recent morning after scraping the frost off my car windshield and thinking that it will be at least five months before we begin to trade cold weather for some spring days, I decided it might help my attitude to review the research on the health benefits of the cold. It turns out that they are impressive.

For those of us wishing to control our weight, cold weather can help. Not only do we burn more calories, but exposure to cold temperatures converts some passive stored fat cells into more biologically active fat that tends to burn off as energy. Also, the amount of calories burned off during shivering is substantial. Fifteen minutes of passive shivering uses more calories than an hour of vigorous exercise. Of course, anyone with a heart condition or other health issues needs to be careful.

Cooler bedroom temperatures improve the quality of sleep. As we fall asleep, our body temperature naturally declines and the body produces melatonin, which deepens sleep. Researchers have found that this temperature decline does not occur in many people suffering from insomnia. They have also found that lowering the room temperature encourages the body temperature drop and improves the quality of sleep for such sufferers, and deepens sleep for the rest of us. A temperature between the 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit seems to be about right for most people. Nighttime sleep also is improved by spending some daytime hours in colder temperatures outdoors.

Most of us are aware that applying ice to an injury can reduce inflammation. But recent research suggests that letting the entire body get cold from time to time, though not to the point of shivering, reduces overall inflammation in the body and boosts the immune system. So teenagers who stubbornly refuse to wear un-cool winter jackets may actually be doing themselves some good.

Exposure to the cold increases blood flow to the brain. This results in small but measurable improvements in reaction time, memory tasks and tests of creativity, such as recognizing the meaning of metaphors.

During the cold weather, there are fewer outdoor allergens such as pollen, and insects such as mosquitoes and ticks have gone dormant, reducing the risk of the illnesses they carry.

There are some preliminary results suggesting that letting oneself get a bit cold occasionally can have additional benefits. Among them are improved blood sugar regulation, faster recovery from injury or overexertion, and increased activity in the autonomic nervous system that regulates emotions. There may also be an increased tolerance and a decreased perception of pain.

There is some evidence that regular exposure to cold increases the lifespan of humans. Those studies are preliminary, but there is definite evidence that such exposure increases longevity in a number of animals, including mice, rats, bats, worms and insects. The exact reasons are unclear, but speculation suggests that cold calls upon the body to adapt in ways that increase resistance to the processes that cause aging.

In addition to these physical consequences of cold, there are psychological findings that are interesting and maybe positive. For instance, dealing with the mostly unpleasant feeling of having to do tasks out in the cold may have an effect on a person’s willpower to tackle other difficult or challenging situations. In this way, motivation and determination may be enhanced.

There have been some studies regarding the effect of spending time in cold temperatures on behaviors during social events, such as at restaurants or parties. One finding is that the cold stimulates appetite and increases enthusiasm for the food that is served. People also tend to be more inclined to engage in social conversations after having been outdoors in the cold. And one interesting finding is that women tend to select brighter colors for their clothing, more reds and pinks, during the cold weather. This may suggest a decreased reluctance or an increased interest in being noticed. This may be related to increased interest in interpersonal and perhaps romantic interactions.

Research suggests that people warming up together after having been out in the cold tend to feel especially positive toward each other and engage in longer conversations than under other circumstances. This may be one reason why ski lodges are attractive social environments for some people.

Reminding myself of these benefits of cold has made me a little more capable of going outside, breathing in the cold air and taking some pleasure in the experience. But I’ll still be looking forward to the joys of spring time.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

