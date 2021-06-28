Garlock: The place of soul, and the soul of place

And perhaps an even more significant understanding of the soul of the place is engendered when we realize that the array of hills and mounds that characterizes the beauty of Fort Hill is not a natural geological formation, but was created by Native Americans who predated the Iroquois and constructed those mounds almost 2,000 years ago. They are impressive even after 2,000 years of erosion. One can only imagine what the original landscape was like. It brings to mind Stonehenge in England, Machu Picchu in Peru or even the Egyptian pyramids.

Of course, places of soul are often more personal than a town or area. Although five of my brothers and I settled away from the home where we were born, we remained fond of our roots, and our trips home had the feel of pilgrimage about them.

More collectively, national identity can evoke feelings of soul. In my childhood, an elderly neighbor had emigrated from Italy. She proudly displayed the American flag at every opportunity and recited a line engraved on the Statue of Liberty: “Send these the homeless tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” Those words perfectly describe her as a little girl when her family sailed into New York Harbor, she said.

In "Care Of the Soul," Thomas Moore suggests that we each need to find food for our soul every day. Whether it’s contemplating being in "History’s Hometown" or our own hometown, having a deep conversation, visiting a cemetery, sitting under an old oak tree or being aware, on the Fourth of July, of America, Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill.”

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

