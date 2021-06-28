Garlock: The place of soul, and the soul of place

The city of Auburn has taken to calling itself “History’s Hometown.” I like it. It contains ideas that are very appealing. “Hometown” brings up our deep feelings about home. One of the most famous lines in 20th century movies was, “There’s no place like home,” repeated over and over by Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." Her yearning to get back home rang a bell. And the word “history” brings to mind the ideas of heritage and tradition.
I am reminded of something psychologist Thomas Moore said when he spoke at Willard Memorial Chapel, part of a former seminary in Auburn, a number of years ago. He described the Finger Lakes as a place of deep soul, inspiring energy and profound history. He said he always feels refreshed and renewed visiting this area. Moore wrote over 20 books, with "Care Of the Soul" and "Soulmates" bestsellers.
His writings have a spiritual quality. But when he uses the term “soul,” he doesn’t mean it in a spiritual sense, but rather to express psychological ideas of meaning and depth. He sees psychotherapy as an activity that examines the depth of our sense of meaning, purpose and roots. At its best, psychotherapy feeds the soul.
So when Moore says that Auburn and the Finger Lakes have “soul,” he is suggesting that there is something about this area that has often fed the imagination and the senses of meaning and purpose in people.
The notion that a particular place is special has a long tradition. Jews around the world have ended Passover celebrations each year with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem.” Jerusalem is also sacred to Christians and Muslims. There is clearly something special about that place, whether or not we fully understand why.
Auburn and the Finger Lakes area of New York are not exactly Jerusalem, but Moore’s observation seems appropriate. The main purpose of the U.S. Constitution as expressed in its preamble is “in order to form a more perfect union.” Moving toward a more perfect union has been an unfolding process in our nearly 250-year history. And the Finger Lakes area was central in achieving two important advances toward that goal: the abolition of slavery and granting the vote to women. This area was active in both the Underground Railroad and the women’s rights movement, culminating in the Seneca Falls events just 12 miles west of Auburn.
A walk through Auburn’s Fort Hill Cemetery offers a feel for "History’s Hometown." Harriet Tubman is buried there. Prominent citizens, Civil War veterans and William H. Seward, Lincoln’s right-hand man, are interred there. Seward traveled the world, but referred to home as “my beloved Auburn.”
The tallest monument at Fort Hill harkens back to the people who came before. The Chief Logan obelisk, with the inscription “Who is there to mourn for Logan?” acknowledges that this place was important and sacred to the Iroquois.
And perhaps an even more significant understanding of the soul of the place is engendered when we realize that the array of hills and mounds that characterizes the beauty of Fort Hill is not a natural geological formation, but was created by Native Americans who predated the Iroquois and constructed those mounds almost 2,000 years ago. They are impressive even after 2,000 years of erosion. One can only imagine what the original landscape was like. It brings to mind Stonehenge in England, Machu Picchu in Peru or even the Egyptian pyramids.
Of course, places of soul are often more personal than a town or area. Although five of my brothers and I settled away from the home where we were born, we remained fond of our roots, and our trips home had the feel of pilgrimage about them.
More collectively, national identity can evoke feelings of soul. In my childhood, an elderly neighbor had emigrated from Italy. She proudly displayed the American flag at every opportunity and recited a line engraved on the Statue of Liberty: “Send these the homeless tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” Those words perfectly describe her as a little girl when her family sailed into New York Harbor, she said.
In "Care Of the Soul," Thomas Moore suggests that we each need to find food for our soul every day. Whether it’s contemplating being in "History’s Hometown" or our own hometown, having a deep conversation, visiting a cemetery, sitting under an old oak tree or being aware, on the Fourth of July, of America, Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill.”
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.