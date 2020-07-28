Garlock: The psychology of presidential action

Psychologists are interested in how leaders come to hold their deepest convictions. Here are examples involving two recent presidents:
While on vacation at his Texas ranch in 2005, President George W. Bush read “The Great Influenza,” an account of the 1918 pandemic that killed more people worldwide than any disease in history. He became inspired to take action.
Here is some background from his reading and other sources. There are always many viruses lurking in animals waiting to jump to humans. Birds, bats, pigs, cows, squirrels, and even dogs and cats harbor such viruses. Every year some viruses make the jump but are stopped by their inability to spread between humans. But it should be no surprise when one makes a mutation and spreads among us. The 1918 virus apparently began among bird hunters in Kansas, spread to a nearby army base, then around the world.
The situation in 1918 demonstrated the dangers of blame and denial in a public health crisis. Occurring during World War I, few officials wanted to admit what was going on among their soldiers. It became the “Spanish Flu” because Spain, a neutral country, was willing to let the press report on the disease ravaging its people. It was wartime so countries blamed each other and theories emerged that the disease had been created in a laboratory as an instrument of war.
We now know that any virus engineered in a laboratory would show genetic markers of manipulated mutations. No such markers have been found in the 1918 virus, the current coronavirus pandemic or in any viruses that jumped from animals to humans between then and now. These diseases are natural in origin. There have been some attitudes in the current pandemic reflective of the 1918 mistakes, including denial of the seriousness of the problem and blaming rather than taking coordinated action.
Following his return to Washington, President Bush laid out plans to develop a national strategy for responding to what he considered to be the inevitable future pandemic. He proposed a $6 billion budget. In November 2005 he gave a speech at the National Institutes of Health expressing his commitment. "A pandemic is like a forest fire, if caught early it might be extinguished with limited damage. If allowed to smolder, it can grow to an inferno that can spread quickly beyond our ability to control.
"In a pandemic, everything from syringes to hospital beds, respirators, masks and protective equipment would be in short supply. If we wait for a pandemic to appear it will be too late to prepare. And one day many lives could be needlessly lost because we failed to act today."
President Bush initiated a comprehensive pandemic plan that included a playbook with diagrams for a global early warning system, funding to develop new, rapid vaccine technology, and a substantial national stockpile of critical supplies, such as face masks and ventilators.
President Obama developed his own strong commitment to pandemic planning as a result of being forced to respond to the swine flu scare in 2009 and the Ebola virus in 2014. He echoed President Bush’s warning. “In order for us to deal effectively, we have to put in place an infrastructure — that allows us to see it quickly, isolate it quickly, respond to it quickly, so that when a new strain of flu like the Spanish flu crops up five years or a decade from now, we’ve made the investment.” The Obama administration formed a team within the National Security Council on pandemic preparedness and increased the budget for the centers for disease control and prevention.
In developing their pandemic preparedness programs both presidents tapped into the experience of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci was appointed by President Reagan and has served under six presidents and was awarded the presidential medal of freedom.
Although in the early days of the current administration the National Security Council pandemic team was abolished and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget was cut, many of the pandemic response structures from the Bush and Obama administrations remained in place. Most notably the coronavirus task force was formed with Dr. Fauci playing a lead role. He has become a spokesman for a scientific public health perspective.
The legacy of preparedness and sound public health policy advocated by Presidents Bush and Obama inspired by their personal commitments, can best be honored by following the guidelines of public health professionals. We can do our part to save lives.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!