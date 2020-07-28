Garlock: The psychology of presidential action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Psychologists are interested in how leaders come to hold their deepest convictions. Here are examples involving two recent presidents:

While on vacation at his Texas ranch in 2005, President George W. Bush read “The Great Influenza,” an account of the 1918 pandemic that killed more people worldwide than any disease in history. He became inspired to take action.

Here is some background from his reading and other sources. There are always many viruses lurking in animals waiting to jump to humans. Birds, bats, pigs, cows, squirrels, and even dogs and cats harbor such viruses. Every year some viruses make the jump but are stopped by their inability to spread between humans. But it should be no surprise when one makes a mutation and spreads among us. The 1918 virus apparently began among bird hunters in Kansas, spread to a nearby army base, then around the world.

The situation in 1918 demonstrated the dangers of blame and denial in a public health crisis. Occurring during World War I, few officials wanted to admit what was going on among their soldiers. It became the “Spanish Flu” because Spain, a neutral country, was willing to let the press report on the disease ravaging its people. It was wartime so countries blamed each other and theories emerged that the disease had been created in a laboratory as an instrument of war.