Garlock: The psychology of race and inequity

Europeans viewed Africans as an inferior race, or as not quite human. While Africans came to understand that Europeans were human after all and had to be dealt with as such, the European stereotype of Africans became established and grew in Europe and the New World into a justification for exploitation and slavery. Over 300 years later, during the American Civil War, the cornerstone of the Confederacy, according to its vice president, “rests upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man, that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”

In the United States nearly 100 years later, all major institutions were still segregated, including housing, education, public transportation, the military and professional sports. There have been multiple attempts at correction, including the civil rights advances of the 1940s, '50s and '60s, and more recent political gains. But the video of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer has struck a nerve, and awakened an awareness that there is still a long way to go.

This awakening has mostly focused on inequality in the justice system. But multiple sources of information, from personal experiences to statistical analysis, reveal a major contrast between the American experience for people of color compared to the rest of us.