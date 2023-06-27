I recently received an email from a student (I’ll call her Ruth) from my days at Cayuga Community College who had been in one of my classes on sleep and dreams about 30 years ago. She had recently read my book on sleep, dreams and hypnosis, "Your Genius Within," which helped her to remember some of the things we had discussed in class.

She decided to reach out to me now because she was still baffled and troubled by a recent series of nightmares that were continuing to keep her awake at night and disturb her peace of mind during the day.

We reviewed the idea that dreams are messages from a deep level of consciousness and often contain insights and wisdom that help us cope with the challenges of life. We then went on to apply ideas from more recent research in psychology and neuroscience.

An article from the June 5, 2023, edition of The Scientific American discusses the concept of “emotional digestion” and points to our dream life as an important tool that helps us deal with our emotions and memories.

There is a part of the brain called the amygdala that is crucial to the regulation of emotions and also the preservation or deletion of memories. The amygdala operates on the principle that events that trigger strong emotions should be remembered, and those with little emotional charge are safe to forget. This makes sense since our ancestors lived in a world of survival where it was necessary to remember important dangers for future reference.

When memories are associated with strong emotions, such as in times of disaster, they are vivid. People who were around on 9/11 can tell you exactly where they were when they heard the news. Similarly, people alive a generation ago vividly remembered where they were when they learned of the John F. Kennedy assassination. And a generation before that, Pearl Harbor created indelible recall. On a personal level, those of us who have experienced things like a serious car accident or family tragedy also experience that same vivid recall. On the other hand, I may not even remember the name of the boring movie I saw just last week.

This simple rule worked well for our ancestors but may not be the best strategy in our modern world. It could be crucial for me to remember details of a boring lecture or the complexity of a business deal important for my job. On the other hand, it’s probably best not to have intense emotional recall of the minor traffic accident that happened last month.

Here’s where our dreams play an important role. They tone down unnecessary emotions but retain important information we will need later. So, if I have an experience during the day that my mind decides should be remembered, the dreaming mind diffuses any strong emotions but keeps the appropriate recall that might be useful in the future. If the intense emotions were preserved along with the relevant memories, we could become overwhelmed, as in post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dreams help us remember without the associated disturbing emotions being too intense. Nightmares are important in this regard because they help us wrestle with especially intense emotions without flushing away the memories that may be necessary in the future.

For most of us, most of the time, dreams are diligently performing this complex task below the level of consciousness. It is not necessary for us to recall our dreams in order for this to work. But vivid repetitive nightmares suggest that something has gotten out of balance. So then, conscious work with dreams can help set things right.

In looking over her dream journal from 30 years ago, Ruth was struck by the contrast between those dreams and those disturbing her now. It became clear that she was dealing with issues of starting an adult life back then. Now, issues of aging and loss were taking center stage. All of her children had left home, her parents had died and a sister was terminally ill. When she understood that her violent nightmares were a result of her inner struggle with loss, she began to deal with those issues more consciously. Her dreams were able to recede into the unconscious, and her sleep became more peaceful.

Research cited in The Scientific American article also suggests that since dreams reflect our struggle with emotions and memory, working with them may be an important tool in combating memory loss associated with aging.