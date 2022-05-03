Garlock: The three ways children learn to behave

Psychologists have extensively studied the factors that determine whether a child will grow up and become a productive, successful citizen. It is a complicated question, but certainly a willingness to conform to the basic rules of society plays an important role. Most parents expend considerable energy trying to get their children to do just that.

I recently heard a radio interview with a child psychologist regarding the challenges parents and teachers have been facing in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listeners had the opportunity to call in with questions, and many of them expressed concern about what they perceive as increased defiance and rebellion in today’s children.

The judgment that members of the next generation are going to the dogs has been on the lips of older people for a long time. Over 2,000 years ago, Socrates wrote, “The children now love luxury. They have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders.” In 1695, the journalist Robert Russell wrote, “I find by sad experience how the towns and streets are filled with lewd wicked children.”

So hearing listeners to the interview express these concerns was no surprise. And the suggested remedy is an old one as well. When the psychologist suggested that sometimes children need more emotional support, one listener responded, “I think they need a good kick in the pants.”

So what have psychologists learned about the effectiveness of different kinds of parenting or disciplining techniques? And what about a good kick in the pants or its cousin, “spare the rod and spoil the child”? (A quote from 17th century English poet Samuel Butler, not the Bible as some people think.)

In studying this question, three processes have been discovered through which children learn to conform to desirable regulations. Psychologists have given them the names compliance, identification and internalization.

Compliance occurs if I have learned that I will be rewarded for obeying and punished for disobeying. Identification occurs when I am copying or modeling an admired authority figure. Internalization results when I have come to understand that conformity to a particular demand is reasonable and in my best interest.

As an example, let’s look at three different drivers who usually obey posted speed limits but for different reasons. The first does so because he doesn’t want to get a ticket. The second obeys because she admires her father, who has always been a careful driver. The third obeys because he understands the advantages to safety for himself and others.

Compliance only works if I perceive myself as at risk for getting caught. Identification only works as long as my bond with the respected person holds. Internalization leads to the most consistent conformity. I obey because I understand, and that conviction has become part of my inner character.

In the real world, all three processes play a part in why some children become well-socialized while others go astray. Certainly, arranging positive and negative consequences is an appropriate thing for parents to do. But compliance is based on fear, and this kind of conformity tends to depend on the situation. It depends on external control, not internal change.

Identification has more stability, so it is important to cultivate a positive, loving relationship between caregiver and child. This leads to pro-social behavior that is more stable.

Internalization brings the best results, but requires parental patience and effort in explaining and demonstrating the benefits of rule-following.

But once internalization has taken place, the child becomes much more trustworthy and this characteristic lasts into adulthood.

So while the “kick in the pants” method of child-rearing may, sometimes, feel more satisfying for the adult dealing with an unruly child, it results only in compliance, the least effective of the three processes.

There are many factors that influence the socialization of children. But child psychologists generally agree that the quality of parenting is crucial, especially during times such as the pandemic, when many aspects of the child’s environment, including educational and recreational opportunities, have become inconsistent and at times unavailable.

The federal relief package passed by Congress and signed by the president last year provides considerable funding for family support, including innovative online and in-person parenting classes as well as programs intended to help parents of children or teenagers already in the juvenile system.

Research has shown that support for parents builds understanding, provides specific strategies and enhances parental confidence and self-image. These changes have been shown to yield more consistent results than almost any other form of intervention.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

