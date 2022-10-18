Garlock: Things to keep in mind about AI

Artificial intelligence is a formal way of describing inanimate objects like machines and computers that can solve problems once considered the exclusive domain of humans. Audiences have become fond of androids such as C-3PO and R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" movies and Data in "Star Trek."

Such entities have captured the imagination for thousands of years. About 2,500 years ago, classic Greek authors Homer and Plato wrote of statues that came to life through human ingenuity with the help of the gods. And in Jewish tradition, golems made of clay came to life, doing good deeds and performing labors for their owners.

About 20 years ago, an IBM computer program called Deep Blue shocked the chess world by beating world champion Garry Kasparov. Nowadays, no human chess player would even dare challenge the latest generation of AI. Recently, several chess masters have been accused of cheating in online tournaments by consulting computers.

A work of art generated by an AI program called Midjourney won a blue ribbon this summer at the annual art contest of the Colorado State Fair.

Last year, the journal Science credited a computer program called AlphaFold with the greatest annual scientific breakthrough because of its work using high-powered computer programming to solve a research problem that had baffled molecular biologists for over 50 years. This breakthrough could bring about great advances in cancer treatment and development of vaccines.

A friend recently told me of an experience he had on a dating site. He was getting acquainted with someone who had liked his profile. They seemed to have a lot in common, and she always got back to him quickly. Her photos showed a young lady just his type. Everything seemed perfect. Then he asked her if she was a robot, and she said yes.

These are examples of the pervasive nature of artificial intelligence in life today. With GPS, they guide our cars. They vacuum our floors, turn our lights off and on, and select our music and other forms of entertainment.

Computers drive trains, buses, trucks and passenger cars. We get upset because jobs are going overseas. Imagine our reaction when computers can accomplish a great many tasks that require human workers now!

In a recent article, “We Need to Talk About How Good AI Is Getting,” technology journalist Kevin Roose describes how much artificial intelligence is already affecting our lives and will soon cause dramatic changes. Not only will these computers likely be able to replace factory workers and truck drivers, but white-collar workers, lawyers, psychotherapists and surgeons.

Computers can write poetry, create symphonies and produce excellent copies of paintings by Rembrandt, Picasso and other masters. They can also create “photographs” impossible to distinguish from the real thing. Political figures could be convincingly depicted doing outrageous things, or an angry ex-husband could post fake pornographic videos of his former wife.

Meanwhile, there is incredible potential for using computers to achieve advancements in medicine and other fields to improve the human condition and the future of our planet. But, like other technologies, such as nuclear energy, the potential for abuse and for the technology itself to wrest control away from us is always there.

As a private pilot, I am a fan of "Air Disasters," a Discovery Channel production. It recreates actual aviation accidents and then follows the investigation to figure out the cause and recommends steps to improve safety. It is clear in several episodes that some pilots have become dependent on the automated systems in modern jetliners. They have essentially relinquished control of the plane to the computer. And when it fails, they may find it impossible to fly the plane themselves, with catastrophic results.

This seems to me to be a good example of why it is important for humans to control the systems, rather than the other way around.

Some researchers are claiming that we are right around the corner from creating fully conscious robots. A colleague, who has written about and done research concerning how humans and computers process information, believes that such an accomplishment cannot happen accidentally but would have to be constructed meticulously. So this is not likely to happen soon. But it should not even be tried, he argues, because the troubling practical, legal and ethical implications are difficult to anticipate.

With artificial intelligence advancing rapidly, there need to be open discussions among researchers, corporate leaders, government agencies and regulators. And they must include the rest of us, whose lives will be dramatically affected.