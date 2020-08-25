Garlock: Treating death anxiety during a pandemic

During a pandemic shooting the messenger can take the form of anger at businesses or the state for shutting things down or requiring mask wearing. Every time we put on a mask it is a reminder of the lurking danger. So resistance to doing so and anger at those who demand it is an understandable form of denial. Denial can also take the form of blaming the press or the World Health Organization for reporting bad news.

Another form of denial is asserting that death numbers are overstated. But the evidence is clear that, if anything, statistics are seriously understated. For example, until recently China had reported only 4,000 deaths while Great Britain lost 65,000 people to the virus. It is difficult to believe that a country that was the first COVID-19 epicenter with a population over 20 times larger would experience so many fewer deaths. An interesting statistic is that several million cell phone accounts have been canceled in China, suggesting many hidden fatalities.

The same pattern can be seen in other countries including Russia, Pakistan and Iran. In the United States, systematic under- or over-reporting would be nearly impossible because coroners are locally appointed or elected and not under the control of the national government, and also because of our pain-in-the-neck independent free press.