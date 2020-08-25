Garlock: Treating death anxiety during a pandemic

Psychologists have developed accurate ways of measuring death anxiety, the ongoing fear of death we each live with all the time. Experiencing some death anxiety is unavoidable since we all understand that we and everyone we care about will someday die. Clinical practice reveals considerable variability in how much fear each of us has and how aware we are of it.
The current pandemic with its constant reminders of illness, vulnerability and death is not only reawakening death anxiety, but also challenging our often used strategies of suppression and denial. How do we react when we are bombarded with information about a subject we really do not want to contemplate?
For a few years I worked with hospice patients and their families in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I found it an eye-opening experience.
When patients are given a diagnosis that is essentially a death sentence they initially react with a combination of fear, anger and denial. For some patients this continues to descend into serious denial or depression and despair.
There is an expression related to bad news which says “don’t shoot the messenger.” It dates back to ancient Greece, where a tyrant had messengers beheaded for delivering unwelcome news. Among terminally ill patients this can take the form of disbelieving or blaming doctors, anger at relatives, postponing treatment or avoiding preparing for impending death.
During a pandemic shooting the messenger can take the form of anger at businesses or the state for shutting things down or requiring mask wearing. Every time we put on a mask it is a reminder of the lurking danger. So resistance to doing so and anger at those who demand it is an understandable form of denial. Denial can also take the form of blaming the press or the World Health Organization for reporting bad news.
Another form of denial is asserting that death numbers are overstated. But the evidence is clear that, if anything, statistics are seriously understated. For example, until recently China had reported only 4,000 deaths while Great Britain lost 65,000 people to the virus. It is difficult to believe that a country that was the first COVID-19 epicenter with a population over 20 times larger would experience so many fewer deaths. An interesting statistic is that several million cell phone accounts have been canceled in China, suggesting many hidden fatalities.
The same pattern can be seen in other countries including Russia, Pakistan and Iran. In the United States, systematic under- or over-reporting would be nearly impossible because coroners are locally appointed or elected and not under the control of the national government, and also because of our pain-in-the-neck independent free press.
So there is not intentional underreporting here. But there is clearly more death going on than numbers suggest. In the months during the pandemic there has emerged a pattern here and elsewhere of “excess deaths.” If we subtract the number of COVID-19 deaths from the current death tally, that number should be about the same as it was in previous years for that month. But that is not what has been happening. There are consistently more deaths from other causes than expected. Many of these are undiagnosed COVID-19 deaths but some might result from ongoing stress, fear and isolation resulting in increased alcohol abuse, drug overdose, suicide or also stroke or heart attacks victims being afraid to go to emergency rooms in time. These excess deaths, while not all caused directly by the virus, are part of the overall reality of more death around us and fly in the face of the view that the danger is being exaggerated.
Not all hospice patients react with denial and anger. In others something almost transformative seems to happen. This change in attitude can be summed up by a patient who said to me “I only regret that it took this deadly cancer to show me the precious gift of life. I am now determined to live each day fully and to thank God for every moment.”
During this pandemic we can see many examples of people reacting to the threat of death with something similar. While a confrontation with death arouses anxiety it also has the potential to enrich life. During this pandemic it would serve us well to turn away from anger, blame and denial, and take whatever steps we can to minimize spread and save lives and move toward a renewed appreciation of the fragility and transience of life and of those we love.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!