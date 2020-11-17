Garlock: Understanding differences between conservatives and liberals

Recently there has been an explosion in research concerning the psychological differences between people holding different political orientations. Some research suggests possible differences in the ways we perceive the world and deal with emotions.

While it is always a mistake to overgeneralize — to say, for instance, that all liberals are pretty much alike, as are all conservatives — there are some personality factors that might predispose a person one way or the other.

Studies suggest that conservatives are better at tasks requiring organized thinking and an ability to stay focused, while liberals do better when a problem requires a novel approach or unusual solution. Liberals are better at creating new structural organizations and conservatives are better at functioning effectively within them once they are established.

Liberals and conservatives often prefer different kinds of music and art, with conservatives liking familiar music and literal art whereas liberals often enjoy abstract art and experimental music.

Differences may even extend to dog breeds preferred, with conservatives liking breeds that have a reputation for loyalty, obedience and territoriality, while liberals often choose breeds that have an independent streak and warm up easily to strangers.