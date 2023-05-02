Many news outlets expressed concern last month after a series of incidents occurred in which people making innocent mistakes got shot.

In Missouri, a teenager was seriously wounded by two gunshots after he went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers. In North Carolina, a man shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents after the child went to fetch a basketball that had rolled into his yard. In Texas, a man shot two cheerleaders outside a supermarket after one of them mistakenly got into his car thinking it was hers. And here in a rural area of upstate New York, a man opened fire on a car full of young people, killing one of them, when they mistakenly pulled into his driveway while looking for a friend’s house.

During my morning walk the other day, a neighbor asked the questions on many of our minds: What is going on? What kind of society have we become that we shoot strangers for no good reason?

Some commentators have brought up the topic that also often arises after mass shootings: the presence of guns as a factor. We know for certain that rates of murders, suicides and accidental deaths are all directly related to the prevalence of guns in a given population.

And it clearly would have made a difference if the men in these instances had not been armed. If I wander onto someone’s property I might get yelled at, or be on the receiving end of a thrown stone or even a punch in the face. But being shot is a whole different level of violence.

But I think my neighbor’s questions are pointing to a deeper level of concern. Are we experiencing an increased level of distrust of others? The topic of tribalism comes to mind. In its positive sense, we admire someone who is loyal to family, friends, neighbors and community. This can also be seen in things like school spirit, patriotism and devotion to one’s religion.

But psychologists know that the shadow side of this admirable motivation results in things like blind nationalism, racism and perceiving the world in terms of allies and enemies. So, it is worth asking if there are factors in our contemporary society that lead us to think that a stranger entering our space is immediately seen as a threat.

In the field of mental health, the term "paranoia" describes a particular disorder. The patient sees external threats that don’t exist. People are plotting to do them harm. This turns the world into a frightening place, but it is also a way of coping with the complexities of life. Perhaps some of our public discourse has lapsed into a kind of collective paranoia that divides the world into good guys and bad guys. This is seen in our increasingly polarized political discourse. People of different political persuasions are perceived as enemies out to ruin the country instead of advocates of different but legitimate points of view.

Social media outlets and news sources have become so specialized that we each can filter out any differing opinions and become ever more entrenched and loyal to our own little one-sided universe.

However, just as there is a shadow side to tribalism, there is a sunny side to social media. We are more connected than ever, and those connections often stimulate the virtues of compassion and generosity. The GoFundMe website that raised a few million dollars a couple of years ago has blossomed into a platform from which people have helped others to the tune of over $25 billion to date.

It also might be a mistake to jump to conclusions from just a few unfortunate examples that happened to occur during the same week. Here are some stories of events that happened during that same time period.

A man donated a kidney to save the life of someone who had been his passenger three years earlier when he was an Uber driver. Parents from all over Nashville, Tennessee, got together and gave Easter baskets to all families of The Covenant School where a recent shooting had occurred. And a teacher on his way home one day stopped his car and used the Heimlich maneuver to rescue an elderly woman who was choking.

The lesson might be this: While it would be good for each of us to take a look at our own tendency to see the world in “us-vs.-them” terms, there are still plenty of good and generous people in this world of ours.