Garlock: What makes people creative?

I recently reconnected with someone I hadn’t spoken to for awhile. In catching up, I learned that recent years have been financially rewarding for him. He has always done well, but recent decisions multiplied his assets about a hundredfold. Now he wants to become more supportive of the arts in his home city.

He loves classical music and the visual arts, and the orchestras and museums in his city have hit hard times due to COVID-19. He is enjoying his involvement, but as a side comment said, “I always knew this to be somewhat true, but as a psychologist do you have any idea why a high proportion of creative people are either gay or are immigrants? I would say at least three-quarters of the most brilliant artists I know fall into one of those two categories.”

I have been asked this question before, and my reaction is that this is dangerous ground to be exploring. Overgeneralizations and stereotypes are deeply rooted in prejudice and discrimination. So making sweeping statements about any group is treacherous and usually wrongheaded. But this disproportion in the creative population is so obvious and well-documented that it seems overly timid to ignore it. And it turns out that psychologists have studied it, and their insights might shed light upon both the origins of creativity, and the gay and immigrant experiences.

There are many tests of creativity, including the three-word test in which you are given three words and asked for a fourth that ties them together. For instance, mouse, blue and sharp. Another test asks for as many possible uses for an everyday object, such as a paperclip, a brick or a crowbar. Another is a word association test in which your responses are evaluated for originality. Some of these tests have been converted into parlor games and are fun and interesting to try. (“Cheese” is the fourth word in the example above.)

Historically, measures of creativity have suffered from the same problems as measures of intelligence. It was once thought that the IQ test resulted in a magical number, somewhere around 100, which revealed how “smart” you are. We now understand that there are many kinds of intelligence, as many as nine. An IQ test measure important skills needed in schools. Other kinds of intelligence give us an advantage in other areas of life. Creativity takes many forms as well, and no one measurement can capture it.

The research I’m discussing avoids that problem by defining creativity as achieving a successful professional career in a creative field such as music, design, research, fashion, theater, publishing or advertising.

What skills and abilities lead to success in such creative fields? The simple answer is that creativity allows one to be able to think outside of the box, to be able to come up with novel solutions to problems or challenges. This involves working with complex situations from more than one perspective. In such situations, most of us are better at what is called “convergent thinking” as opposed to “divergent thinking.” We are highly motivated to get to the bottom line, and too easily become focused on the simplest solution. Those who are good at divergent thinking are more comfortable and more used to living with uncertainty and a wide range of possible solutions.

What do these two groups of people share in common that may engender creativity? Both of them have had lots of practice during childhood coping with the experience of being “outsiders” and seeing the world in two or more different ways. It is obvious that most immigrants and gay persons have had painful challenges in their life experiences. But it is an interesting twist that as a prep school for creative brilliance, these experiences give them a distinct advantage. Another interesting twist is that research has verified that while adults who are not clearly outsiders, and were brought up in affluent and stable families, may become highly successful, they are rarely professionally creative.

There are other kinds of childhood circumstances that tend to engender creativity. Early childhood loss, such as the death of a parent or being a member of a religious or ethnic minority, may also demand novel ways of adapting.

This research reveals that it is often those who have endured the experience of being outsiders who demonstrate a resilience of the human spirit by coping in ways that then enable them to make brilliant contributions to the quality of life of us all.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0