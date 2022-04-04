Garlock: Why autocracies can be appealing

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is often described as Vladimir Putin’s war because it is understood that he is a dictator with absolute power. Russia is one of 50 countries that are currently controlled by dictators. Putin’s attempt to conquer and control Ukraine has highlighted the struggle between the dictatorships and the democracies of the world.

There is evidence that autocratic governments are not only increasing in numbers, but have become more repressive of their citizens, and aggressively expansionist toward their neighbors. It also seems to be true that many democratic countries are compromising democratic values and sliding toward autocracy.

Freedom House is a nonprofit organization that conducts research and advocates for democracy, political freedom and human rights around the world, producing a report each year since its founding in 1941. For more than the past 15 years, reports have shown a decline in democracies and an increase in dictatorships. The most recent report concludes that less than a fifth of people in the world now live in fully free countries.

In her book "Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism" published in 2021, Pulitzer prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum describes what has been happening in many democracies, and then addresses the psychological factors contributing to this decline.

She laments that the civil rights abuses of total authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, Belarus and Venezuela have gone unchecked. But she is perhaps even more concerned about the weakening of democratic norms in many countries, including Poland, Hungary, India, Brazil and the Philippines. Citizens are supporting “strong leaders” who are gathering more power to themselves. And in these and other countries, an increasing percentage of voters are supporting candidates who openly express anti-democratic views. Loyalty to a particular leader becomes confused with patriotism.

Two situational factors that seem to be fueling these trends are the flow of immigrants into Europe and North America, and recently, the frustrations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States is a strong democracy but the author says that some of these trends have shown up here as well. She describes our country as having turned inward in recent years, and becoming less supportive of democracies around the world. She says a significant percentage of Americans seem willing, under certain circumstances, to compromise democratic standards such as independent courts, election integrity and a free press. And some American political leaders have praised, and grown close to, dictators such as Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. She sees these trends as troubling to other democracies since the United States is seen as a model democracy to be emulated.

These recent infatuations with autocratic leaders are nothing new. During the rise of Nazism in Germany in the 1920s, some, including American hero Charles Lindbergh, expressed support and strongly opposed American involvement in World War II. Prominent literary figure Ezra Pound went further and was a strong spokesman for fascists in Germany and Italy. And more than a few Americans became infatuated with the Communist “utopian state” in the Soviet Union.

In his 1941 book "Escape from Freedom," psychologist Erich Fromm examined the psychological conditions that led to the rise of Nazism. He described the trend of history as flowing against our aspirations for freedom and democracy. Fromm reminds us that democracy is a recent innovation in human affairs. The vast majority of our ancestors were controlled by a dictatorial ruler of one kind or another. One reason may be that in our personal psychological development, all of us were once under the control of powerful adults. And the later psychological reality of being on our own can produce feelings of anxiety and meaninglessness, which tyrants can exploit.

In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln expressed the fragile nature of this new democratic experiment: “Let us highly resolve that these honored dead shall not have died in vain ... and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the heroic determination of Ukrainians to fight for their freedom have unified the world’s democracies, especially Western Europe and the United States, in a way that has not been seen in a long time. We have been reminded that “freedom is not free” and that the forces of tyranny require vigilance at home and a unified response abroad. It remains to be seen if this awakened resolve to confront tyranny and defend democratic values will be sustained and reverse the overall negative trends of recent decades.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

