Garlock: Why is this the golden age of conspiracy theories?

Pandemic-related conspiracy theories have different slants in different countries but have in common the spreading of disinformation. In the Middle East, a theme is that the virus was engineered in the United States to undermine China’s economy, upon which the region is dependent. In Germany, a recent demonstration with over 10,000 participants was primarily a mixture of anti-vaccination and anti-immigrant sentiments.

In Russia, there has been an effort to link the pandemic to pro-democracy activist and billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Interestingly, that view has been echoed by some protesters in the United States, who view him as promoting a one-world view in opposition to American nationalism. This position is linked to a belief that there is a “deep state” conspiracy of career government professionals, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have either caused the pandemic or are using it to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump. According to some, the public health restrictions of certain state governors are part of the same plot.

Conspiracy theories are not the property of any particular political or cultural persuasion. What they have in common is being rooted in a psychological need to see the world from a particular perspective. And these theories are held with such determination that no counter evidence can dissuade a true believer.