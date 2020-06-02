Garlock: Why is this the golden age of conspiracy theories?

Our time has been described as “the golden age of conspiracy theories.” The popularity of the conspiracy theory video “Plandemic,” released last month, supports this view. Though quickly taken down by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, the video has been viewed by nearly 10 million people and continues to have a following on other sites.
The video attempts to replace the understanding of the origins and spread of the coronavirus accepted by infectious disease experts as a natural phenomenon, with a story of sinister forces intentionally creating the pandemic. The video asserts that this virus was genetically engineered in a laboratory rather than jumping from bats or other animal sources to humans. There is also an accusation that flu shots have intentionally introduced the virus into the population. It is also argues that face masks are part of the plot and actually facilitate the development of the virus. These allegations support the claim that there is an international conspiracy. The plot is to get people sick through vaccinations and then come to the rescue with new vaccines that further deteriorate health in a vicious cycle that makes multi-billionaires of the perpetrators. These conspirators are also trying to bring down certain world leaders.
A related conspiracy theory says that 5G technology in the transmission of cellphone signals either suppresses the immune system, opening the door to infection, or brings the infection to the cellphone user. Although this theory has been debunked by scientists, there have been dozens of 5G mast sites burned or sabotaged by believers.
Pandemic-related conspiracy theories have different slants in different countries but have in common the spreading of disinformation. In the Middle East, a theme is that the virus was engineered in the United States to undermine China’s economy, upon which the region is dependent. In Germany, a recent demonstration with over 10,000 participants was primarily a mixture of anti-vaccination and anti-immigrant sentiments.
In Russia, there has been an effort to link the pandemic to pro-democracy activist and billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Interestingly, that view has been echoed by some protesters in the United States, who view him as promoting a one-world view in opposition to American nationalism. This position is linked to a belief that there is a “deep state” conspiracy of career government professionals, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have either caused the pandemic or are using it to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump. According to some, the public health restrictions of certain state governors are part of the same plot.
Conspiracy theories are not the property of any particular political or cultural persuasion. What they have in common is being rooted in a psychological need to see the world from a particular perspective. And these theories are held with such determination that no counter evidence can dissuade a true believer.
Here are some of the psychological reasons conspiracy theories are persuasive. First, believing that a powerful and sinister force is behind an event such as the pandemic or the JFK assassination is in a strange way more reassuring than understanding that tragedies can occur for less dramatic, almost random reasons. Second, our brains are programmed to find patterns and regularities and to fill in the blanks. Seeing a man in the moon, animal figures in clouds or the Madonna in a piece of toast are reflections of this tendency. Third, knowing “a truth” that most other people do not see bolsters a fragile self-image. And finally, believing in such conspiracies provides a person membership in a community of fellow believers.
So why is this the golden age of conspiracy theories? One reason is that during times of rapid change and elevated danger, anxiety increases and we are more likely to turn to irrational ways of comforting ourselves.
Another reason is that many are finding it difficult to know who to believe. A free and vigorous press has historically been the source of getting at the facts. Our nation’s founders were so convinced that pain-in-the-neck journalists are an essential part of getting at the truth and providing a check on political power, that they enshrined freedom of the press into the Constitution. Now some publications that have been digging for the truth for over 150 years are sometimes referred to as sources of “fake news” and as “enemies of the people.” When such legitimate sources are undermined, disinformation and conspiracy theories become more acceptable and less likely to be challenged by the facts.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!