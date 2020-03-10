Garlock: Why we grieve for celebrities

How do we understand how the death of someone we have never met can have an impact nearly as strong as the death of someone we are close to personally? When we mourn celebrities or public figures, we are also mourning aspects of our own personal life that had become linked to them. We remember when we first became aware of them, heard their music, were inspired by their speeches or laughed at their humor. The end of this kind of connection can make us aware of the losses that come with the passage of time. And that reminds us of our own mortality and the mortality of those we love.

So if you find others challenging the validity of your grief and you begin questioning yourself, remember that your reaction is perfectly normal and that you can take the occasion to carry on the spirit of the person you are grieving. What did they stand for, and how can you carry that forward? And allow your awareness of the fragility of life to provide an opportunity to reach out to your own loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you.

Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

