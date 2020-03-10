Garlock: Why we grieve for celebrities

A few weeks ago, I was in a check-out line at a pharmacy. A woman in front of me was emptying small bills and change from her purse, trying to pay for her purchase. There were tears on her face. She said she had taken her credit card out of her wallet to buy something online and forgot to put it back. She didn’t have quite enough cash. I asked how much was needed and when it was less than a dollar, I handed her one. She thanked me and burst into tears. Then she said to me, “This is frustrating, but what I’m really upset about is Kobe Bryant.”
Retired professional basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash a week earlier, on Jan. 26. For weeks after his death, the news was filled with stories of grief and events of tribute and mourning. The death of a celebrity or public figure can have a profound effect upon us.
The most riveting modern-day display of collective and individual grief and mourning followed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Tens of thousands of people lined up to pay their respects when his body lie in state in the Capitol rotunda. Over one million people lined the streets for his procession and nearly the entire country watched the funeral and procession on television.
Over 90 countries were represented at the funeral by dignitaries, including many heads of state. The events of that three-day display of public honor were impressive, compelling and somber. But what those of us who lived through those days remember most was the overwhelming mood of shock, sadness and personal grief that was shared across our nation. People cried openly, and there was much anger as well.
Over four hundred parks, streets, schools, airports, museums, monuments and other public facilities were named after John Kennedy soon after his death. People from all regions and all walks of life wanted to express their grief and determination not to forget their beloved JFK.
A number of factors determine how traumatic a given death will be. John F. Kennedy’s loss combined the most important ones. It starts with a sympathetic and beloved figure. The impact is especially powerful when the person is young and the death unexpected and violent. In spite of being one-sided, these relationships can feel important and their loss personal.
Although there was something extraordinary about the manner in which President Kennedy’s loss touched our American soul, other losses have also engendered much grief.
The murder of Beatle John Lennon in 1980 initiated a period of grief and mourning that revealed the depth of affection and esteem in which he was held by many. A public outpouring of grief followed the death of Princess Diana in 1997. For many, she seemed like a member of the family. When singer Whitney Houston died of coronary disease and a drug overdose in 2012, fans spoke of their memories of how her performances had touched their hearts. The suicide of comedian and actor Robin Williams in 2014 engendered shock, grief and, tragically, some imitation. The contrast between his over-the-top intelligence and personality and his taking of his own life was disturbing, and felt like a personal loss to many of his fans.
How do we understand how the death of someone we have never met can have an impact nearly as strong as the death of someone we are close to personally? When we mourn celebrities or public figures, we are also mourning aspects of our own personal life that had become linked to them. We remember when we first became aware of them, heard their music, were inspired by their speeches or laughed at their humor. The end of this kind of connection can make us aware of the losses that come with the passage of time. And that reminds us of our own mortality and the mortality of those we love.
So if you find others challenging the validity of your grief and you begin questioning yourself, remember that your reaction is perfectly normal and that you can take the occasion to carry on the spirit of the person you are grieving. What did they stand for, and how can you carry that forward? And allow your awareness of the fragility of life to provide an opportunity to reach out to your own loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you.
Dr. Victor Garlock holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of "Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dream Interpretation & Hypnosis." He was a professor of psychology at Cayuga Community College for over 30 years. He currently is offering individual hypnosis sessions as well as personal counseling at The Center, a holistic health center and spa located in Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.