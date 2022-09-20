Garlock: Young people's 'Search for Self' harder during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruptions in all of our lives. But there is increasing evidence that these may have landed especially hard on young people moving from adolescence to adulthood.

In her book "Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood," psychotherapist Satya Doyle Byock uses examples from her practice to describe the particular tasks facing those between the ages of 16 and their early 30s. She says this particular developmental stage has been largely ignored compared to the widely studied midlife crisis.

However, this stage of life has not been completely neglected. In fact, during a year I was a guest on the faculty at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva about 40 years ago, I taught a course titled, "The Psychological Development of the College Student." It was particularly interesting to explore this stage of development with students who were passing through it. We didn’t confine ourselves only to college students, but also looked at research concerning young people who had chosen military service or who had entered the workforce.

What strikes me as different about what is going on today is that back then most young Americans were, in one way or another, passing through this stage successfully.

Achieving a stable identity is the primary developmental task required during this stage. It is an “inside job,” because the young person needs to develop at least a tentative internal answer to the question, “Who am I?” Most studies, however, have focused on the “psychosocial” areas of life. Developing an identity in regard to family life, friendships, gender, sexual orientation and career choice are crucial issues to be addressed.

The college students I was teaching back in the 1980s usually reported a strong sense of identity and a working blueprint for how they saw their lives unfolding. The research we studied supported this observation.

By contrast, Byock and others who work with today’s youth report that many seem stuck, confused, ungrounded and overwhelmed with anxiety and self-doubt. Yes, the pandemic has made things worse. But it’s clear that this trend has been going on for quite a while. Among many disturbing statistics is the fact that during the last decade there has been an increase of over 400% in suicide attempts among adolescents and young adults.

When asked over 100 years ago what abilities define a mentally healthy person, Sigmund Freud replied, “To be able to love and to work.” This brief answer is packed with complexity of meaning. But it captures the essence of what elements seem to be missing in the lives of today’s youth.

The word "love" is often thrown about in the sense of feelings. A character might be depicted in a movie as falling in love and being overwhelmed with emotions. But psychologist Erich Fromm reminds us that love is best understood as an action verb. It is something we do or don’t do. It involves dedication to something or someone beyond oneself, and it emerges from growing up in an environment of connection with those who know how to do it.

Important contexts for social connection have been diminishing for decades. For many of us, there has been a loosening of the bonds of connection within extended families, neighborhoods and faith communities. Then the electronics and social media that now surround us came along. One only has to look around to see young people glued to their electronic devices with games or social platforms that provide the experience of engagement without true intimacy. They generate feelings but not actions in the world of other people. And then, the isolation and social disruption of the pandemic only made a bad situation worse.

Work in its most meaningful sense involves a calling. This can only happen when a person finds what has sometimes been called one’s path with heart. It may be inevitable that this is more difficult in an age with rapid change in norms and expectations. It seems clear that many young people, faced with such a wide variety of choices, feel overwhelmed and unable to decide which path to follow.

What might we do to help? First, by understanding that this is a widespread problem, we might help a young person recognize the big picture and not experience their own challenges as just a personal failure. And second, if nothing else, we can give the gift of our presence. Attentive listening can go a long way toward making a person feel more connected and less alone.