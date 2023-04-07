Author and Lake Ontario sailor Susan Peterson Gateley has published a new book, "Shifting Winds."
The historical novel and sequel to her first, "Widow Maker," revisits the character of Mollie McIntyre and her crew in 1890. Helming a cargo schooner with Capt. Ben, who is now her husband, McIntyre and her crew must navigate the treacherous waters of Lake Ontario while facing bitter rivalries and the social upheaval of the late 19th century, Gateley said in a news release.
Gateley has written many books about Lake Ontario, including an environmental history of the Great Lake, and lives in the area.
For more information, visit susanpgateley.com.