'Gee whiz' moment: Skaneateles native selected to lead Blue Angels

Cmdr. Alexander Armatas has come a long way from watching planes at the Syracuse airport when he was a child.

More than 4,000 flight hours, to be exact.

Armatas, a native of Skaneateles, was named the next commander of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron last week. After a change-of-command ceremony in November, he'll will lead the squadron of more than 150 personnel and fly its No. 1 jet as it performs for millions of people at shows across the country.

"It's certainly an honor, and extremely humbling," Armatas told The Citizen during a phone interview on Wednesday.

Born at Auburn Community Hospital and raised in Skaneateles Falls, Armatas became interested in aviation at a young age. He often asked his father, the late Telemahos Armatas, to take him to Syracuse Hancock International Airport to watch the planes take off and land. He also read "whatever I could get my hands on" regarding aviation, he said.

Armatas got a job as a line service technician at the airport, refueling airplanes among other tasks, in high school. He graduated from Skaneateles High, having moved to the village when he was 16.

After graduating, Armatas applied for the U.S. Naval Academy.

"I lot of people have stories about getting that bug early on, and a lot of people move on for one reason or another. But I didn't, and it's just kind of stuck with me," he said.

Accepted on his second try, Armatas went to Annapolis in the summer of 1998 as part of the class of 2002. He then moved on to flight training in Pensacola, Florida, followed by a Naval career that has spanned seven deployments, more than 4,000 flight hours and more than 900 aircraft carrier landings using arresting gears for rapid deceleration.

Six of those deployments were combat, Armatas said: 2006 supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, 2008 and 2012-2013 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, 2015-2016 supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, and 2020 and 2021 supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Currently, Armatas is commander of Strike Fighter Squadron 105, the "Gunslingers." He will hold that post until May 2. Next month will also mark 20 years since he was commissioned into the Navy.

Armatas was mindful of that milestone, he said, when he decided to apply to command the Blue Angels.

"It's an opportunity to give a little back and show the general public and American citizens what the Navy does," he said. "Straight out of the Blue Angels mission of teamwork and professionalism."

The second oldest flight demonstration team in the world, the Blue Angels perform rolls, loops and other maneuvers at more than 60 shows a year in the U.S. and Canada. The squadron's closest performance with Armatas will take place Sept. 2-4, 2023, at the Canadian International Air Show in Toronto. He hopes his mother, Kathy Burke, who still lives in Skaneateles, can make that one.

Armatas, who lives in Virginia Beach with his wife, Sandy, and four children, is looking forward to many aspects of leading the Blue Angels. The first is the people. The officers and enlisted sailors he has met over the six-month application process have been "fantastic," he said, and their dedication to their duty has been inspiring.

The commander is also looking forward to his time in the cockpit. Even after 20 years he still has what he calls "gee whiz" moments, learning something new or relearning something he forgot.

He expects he'll have many more of those moments flying with the Blue Angels.

"My enjoyment of it, the thrill of it, has never really gone away," he said. "I like it today as much as I did when I was brand new at it in 2003 in flight school."

To learn more For more information about the Blue Angels, including the squadron's 2022-2023 schedule, visit blueangels.navymil.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

