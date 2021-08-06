Generations Bank supporting food pantries with event

Generations Bank will support area food pantries with an event, Purchase with a Purpose, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

During that time, for every purchase made at a participating restaurant in Seneca Falls or Waterloo, the bank will donate $1 to four food pantries in Seneca County: the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, the Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca in Waterloo, and Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo.

Customers must spend a minimum of $5 per person. Donation jars will also be placed at restaurants so customers can make additional donations.

Participating restaurants include: Avicolli’s Pizza, Bee’s Café, Café 19, Connie’s Diner, Dewey’s Third Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co., FnA Rhythm and Booze, The Green Apple, Little Italy, Magee Country Diner, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Red Brick Pub and Sackett’s Table Restaurant.

The Sprinkle Starship ice cream truck will also be parked at Generations Bank headquarters at 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, during the event.

For more information, email marketing@mygenbank.com or call (315) 568-1187.

