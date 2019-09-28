The United Church of Genoa will hold its annual Harvest Supper from 4:30 p.m. until food is sold out Monday, Oct. 14, at the church, 10070 Route 90, Genoa.
The meal includes turkey, dressing, gravy, squash, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and sweet breads, as well as a choice of pumpkin, mince or apple pie. Other refreshments will also be provided. Dinners are $10, and can be eaten at the church. Takeout is also available.
The meal is prepared by members of the community and many ingredients are supplied by area businesses. Proceeds support the church's day-to-day expenses.
For more information, call (315) 730-0154.