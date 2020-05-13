Genoa Historical Association collecting COVID-19 stories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Genoa Historical Association's Rural Life Museum is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but meanwhile, the museum is collecting stories about life during the pandemic.

The museum encourages people in the community to share clippings, anecdotes, memories and more by leaving them in a bag at the door of the museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry, emailing genoahistorical@gmail.com, or mailing to GHA, P.O. Box 316, King Ferry, NY 13081.

The museum's May and June programs are postponed, but it tentatively plans to resume programming with its Aug. 1 Wheat Harvest Festival, which will include a reenactment of the Sullivan/Clinton campaign.

For more information, email genoahistorical@gmail.com.

