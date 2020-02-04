Georgi: Be the one for a child

Children in our community are showing us their need to connect. That is a natural thing that children, right from birth, desire and need as they build their social and emotional competence. They crave a person who will meet their needs for warmth, care and, most importantly, love. The actual act of playing that role is at times staggering for parents as they navigate the sleepless nights and the communication limitations while that child is an infant. It can even be hard as they get older and they find their voice and the power behind that word “no,” or as they are transitioning into those teen years and moving toward independence. At times it can be hard to have the right responses or support, and that's OK. We are all in this journey of growing together. What is critical, though, is that those children need someone to step up and be the one.

What "being the one" means is being the one trusted, caring and loving adult for that child. The one who helps them take those first steps and supports them when those times of failure or disappointment happen. Be there to wipe the tears away, share a hug or simply just sit beside them in their hard moments. Children will choose who their special person is and sometimes it is family, but it can also be neighbors, teachers, friends or other caring adults they meet.

Our children need us, and we as a community need to realize each one of us might be filling that role for a child right now. You see, kids won’t walk up and say "you are the one for me." They will show you in indirect ways that you are by thoughtful gestures or the openness they share with you. Think of what your kind words, your little tokens of kindness or simply your own openness and vulnerability can lend to building a child up. So as you go about your day to day, realize those small actions lead to significant bonding and possibilities for each child in our community.

Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.

